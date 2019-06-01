SOMETHING ROTTEN! is the Final 2019-2020 Warner Stage Company Production

The Warner Theatre has announced its final Main Stage production of the 2019-2020 Warner Stage Company season SOMETHING ROTTEN! Lauded by audience members and critics alike, SOMETHING ROTTEN received several Best Musical nominations and was hailed by Time Out New York as "the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years."

Performances of SOMETHING ROTTEN are November 2-10, 2019.

The Main Stage season opens in November 2019 with SOMETHING ROTTEN and follows with JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL (February 2020), THE PRODUCERS A Mel Brooks' Musical (May 2020) and Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL (July-August 2020). The Nancy Marine Studio season opens in September 2019 with WAIT UNTIL DARK and follows with the EIGHTH ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL (October 2019), A CHRISTMAS CAROL (A Dramatic Solo Performance) (December 2019), DOGFIGHT (March 2020) and THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT TIME (June 2020).

Season Subscriptions are now available. Subscribers get the best seats in the house at the best prices! Tickets go on sale to the General Public in July. Call the Warner Box Office at (860) 489-7180 to become a Season Subscriber!

Built by Warner Brothers Studios and opened in 1931 as a movie palace (1,772 seats), the Warner Theatre was described then as "Connecticut's Most Beautiful Theatre." Damaged extensively in a flood, the Warner was slated for demolition in the early 1980s until the non-profit Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts (NCAA) was founded and purchased the theatre. The Warner reopened as a performing arts center in 1983, and restoration of the main lobbies and auditorium was completed in November 2002. In 2008, the new 50,000 square foot Carole and Ray Neag Performing Arts Center, which houses a 300 seat Studio Theatre, 200 seat restaurant and expansive school for the arts, was completed. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round with more than 160 performances and 100,000 patrons passing through its doors each season. Over 10,000 students, pre K-adult, participate in arts education programs and classes. Together, with the support of the community, the Warner has raised close to $17 million to revitalize its facilities. NCAA's mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region.





