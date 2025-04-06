Review: THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Center Stage Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, April 5th, I had the pleasure of seeing a phenomenal show that I was not previously familiar with, The Last Five Years, performed at Center Stage Theatre in Shelton, CT! Directed by Liz Muller, the ultimate in stage chemistry is found in this musical, since it stars real life husband and wife romantic leads, Dale Melancon and Alyx Levesque! They play their roles so well that I honestly feel like this is the best opportunity anyone will ever have to see this show performed at its maximum potential of excellence! Both Dale and Alyx have incredible stage presence, both as individuals and as a couple. They portray happiness when the mood calls for it, and deep sadness when the mood calls for that. Whatever the emotion for each song, they deliver it convincingly, to the point where the audience feels their moods. A live ensemble performs the music, written by Jason Robert Brown. The story, also written by Jason Robert Brown, is primarily carried through the music, the majority of the songs being solos, usually without the other cast member being on stage.

Set in New York, the storytelling behind this musical takes a unique and fascinating approach as both leads tell the story, but in different directions. Jamie (Dale Melancon) sings the five year story chronologically, from his perspective, while Cathy (Alex Levesque) sings the same story in reverse chronological order, from her perspective. There is no intermission, but the center of the story comes when Jamie and Cathy are both on stage, together, on the same page, getting married. The music carries both takes on the story incredibly well.

A very talented live band is up on stage, two members on stage right and four members on stage left, creating a stereo feel for the music. Lead by keyboardist and music director John Allen Watts, the band also includes Steve Anderson on guitar, Matthew Sullivan on bass, Jose Bestardes on violin, and both Samantha Marcial and Jaspar Gallas on cello. The moving music impacts the emotional mood of the show.

Projections are shown on the backstage wall, including videos of Jamie and Cathy in different situations, to help enhance the visuals of what Jamie and Cathy are singing about. Dale and Alyx both move about the stage, utilizing the entire performance space. A third cast member performed by Megan Weston is eventually shown on the projections.

It is not a spoiler to say that this love story ends sadly, because that is obvious from Cathy’s heartbreaking first song. What is not clear, initially, is how what looked like such a promising love story fell apart so tragically.

As the show progresses, early on, it seems that part of the problem with their marriage, from Cathy’s perspective, is that Jamie is so hyper-focused on his career as a writer that he is neglecting her. As the story further progresses, we find out that Cathy’s desired career as an actress is floundering, as she is not getting the roles she is seeking.

When much later in the show we hear Jamie’s post-wedding day perspective, we find out that he views the situation as Cathy being unsupportive of his career and the level of commitment it requires. While Cathy feels that Jamie is only focused on himself and wants their life to revolve around him and his career, even on Cathy’s birthday, Jamie feels that Cathy won’t even give him two minutes to speak to her, without interrupting him by contradicting whatever he says. The audience can feel both characters’ frustrations at this point.

When couples split up, it is easy to point fingers and take sides without being aware of all the emotions, thoughts, words, and actions that have led to the relationships’ demise, which include potential biases, perspectives, emotions, or pain that one or both people within the couple have brought into their relationship from past experiences, either of a romantic nature or not. In this story, the failure of both people within the marriage to effectively communicate with each other, and to truly listen when the other is attempting to communicate have played a major role. It is fascinating to get both perspectives as to see how that issue manifested itself. Without providing a major spoiler, as to what he did, it is in Jamie’s perspective, towards the end of the show, that in spite of everything else has led me to conclude that he was astronomically the one at greater fault. Even in that absence of Cathy’s perspective, Jamie’s perspective is enough to convict him of the far greater detrimental behavior to their relationship. What am I referring to specifically? Come to the show to find out!

For mature audiences (due to some language in the lyrics), I highly recommend The Last Five Years which is scheduled to continue to run through April 13, 2025. For times and tickets, please go to Tickets.

