Review: GOD OF CARNAGE at Castle Craig Players

On Saturday, October 11th, I had the pleasure of seeing a hilarious comedy GOD OF CARNAGE as put on by the Castle Craig Players at the Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse in Meriden, CT. The show is written by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, and directed by Catherine Pelkey. Catherine Pelkey helps bring out the best in this stellar cast that features Ryan Hemstock, Kaumudi Walokar, Matt Griffiths and Casandra Lim. With four performers of such a high level of talent, four is all you need! They gel excellently with each other, showing incredible stage chemistry and stage presence.

The story involves the exposition that two eleven year old boys named Benjamin and Henry got into a fight at a playground where Benjamin used a stick to damage two of Henry’s teeth. Benjamin’s parents, Alan and Annette (Ryan Hemstock and Kaumudi Walokar respectively) are over at the house of Henry’s parents, Michael and Veronica (Matt Griffiths and Casandra Lim respectively), for the purpose of discussing the manner civilly. This was Veronica’s idea which Annette was more receptive towards than either of the boys’ fathers who both participated, for the sake of their wives. As the conversation goes on, it appears the provocation for Benjamin to hit Henry, at least according to Benjamin, is that Henry would not let Benjamin join his gang. Henry did not share his side of the story with his parents.

Alan who is an attorney is constantly interrupted to be on his cellular phone during the evening. It is clear that he prioritizes his work over his family. While the play was originally published in 2008, this concept is even more relevant, today. A recent survey in a class of Connecticut fifth graders, asking them if they throw out one thing of their parents, what would they choose, yielded the overwhelming answer of getting rid of their phones. It seems that phone addiction taking priority over time spent with their children is an epidemic problem among modern parents, resulting in the children acting out at schools, as teachers who are dealing with the backlash are leaving the profession in droves. Regarding this fictional story, I would conclude that Benjamin felt neglected at home. When he was excluded on the playground, his emotional turmoil reached the boiling point, and he lashed out at Henry with the fullness of rage that his at-home neglect had built up inside.

As the conversation among the two couples goes on, it deteriorates into chaos. Throw some alcohol into the mix, and the next thing you know, all four of them are arguing with each other, not merely couple against couple, but infighting within the couples. It gets quite vicious with name-calling and allegations. The title is based on one of Alan’s lines, reflecting Alan’s unique theology that fuels his rather nonchalant attitude. Annette vomits on stage. Michael initially tries to remain civil, but eventually gets pushed past his own breaking point and reveals his “neanderthal” self, to which he remains for the remainder of the show, including when talking to his ailing mother on the telephone. Veronica, whose initial goal was to be a peacemaker, overestimated her own ability to show decorum and hide her true feelings. She assumed that her desired intent put her on a moral high ground over the others, failing to see her own flaws when her true prideful inner-self outwardly dominated the humble and mature person she falsely fancied herself to be. She serves as an excellent example of how we all need to self-reflect to discern the difference between the person we like to think we are and the person who our true inner thoughts which inevitably manifest themselves to others, whether overtly or covertly, reveal us to truly be. Awareness of our need to change can often be the first step to seeking the true God’s grace to make that change.

Whose side am I on? None of the characters. I find it reprehensible that anyone would publicly criticize their own spouse to others. If someone insults his wife, to me, I don't think less of her, but less of him. If I overhear a woman badmouthing her husband, I don't think less of him, but less of her. Married couples should keep their disputes between themselves, unless seeking help together from a trusted third party.

How does this story end? Come to the show to find out!

For mature audiences (due to inappropriate language) I highly recommend GOD OF CARNAGE which is scheduled to continue to run through October 26, 2025.

