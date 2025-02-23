Review: NATIVE GARDENS at Westport Country Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Karen Zacarías’s Native Gardens is a 90-minute one-act that thrives at the proven winner Westport Country Playhouse. Directed with verve by JoAnn M. Hunter, Native Gardens is a funny but meaningful play about harmony in the neighborhood and in nature.

Tania and Pablo Del Valle (played by Linedy Genao and Anthony Michael Martinez) just bought a fixer-upper next to Virginia (Ginny) and Frank Butley (Paula Leggett Chase and Adam Heller), who live in a beautifully maintained classic house. The houses are in a historic neighborhood in a Washington, D.C. suburb, and both are on small properties with large backyards that are separated by an old chain link fence.

Although the two couples start off amiably. They all agree to replace the ugly, worn chain link fence between their back yards. While planning her garden, Tania discovers that the original fence was installed two feet in front of the property line. Pablo, an ambitious lawyer, hires a surveyor to measure the property against city records, and confirms that the Butleys have inadvertently been planting their garden on part of the Del Valles’ yard.

Adding to the plot are the imminent Potamic Horticultural Society competition, in which Frank is determined to win first prize, Tania’s pregnancy is in the red zone while she is trying to finish her dissertation in anthropology, and Pablo invited all 60 people in his law firm to a BBQ at their unfinished house in less than a week.

The Butleys are gobsmacked that their new neighbors are planning an eco-friendly, low maintenance native garden with plants (including weeds) that are indigenous to the local land and will attract bees, spiders, and other bugs. Their established neighborhood is full of homes with traditional flowers and greenery. But the claim that the Butleys have stolen land from the previous owners of the Del Valle home becomes the tipping point in the two couples’ relationship. Now the arguments start and, well, sprout like weeds.

The two neighbors’ fight over the property line includes accusations of racism (The Del Valles are LatinX, and Frank and Ginny are of European descent), ageism (the Butleys are in their 60s and the Del Valles in their 30s), classism, colonization, privilege, entitlement, pettiness, and some avarice. Some of the lines are funny and memorable because they come from Washington, D.C. Tania yells at Frank and Ginny, “I’m building my fence to keep you out!” Pablo adds, “And you’re going to pay for it.” The play packs a punch with all the points it addresses, but it is relatable to everyone whether they live in suburban areas or in a city.

As with every Westport Country Playhouse production, the casting is flawless. Zacarías gives everyone a moment to shine, and the four main players grasp every aspect of their characters. The extra performers Horacio “Joe” Cardozo and Brianna Parkin add to the show in minor roles such as landscapers, surveyor, and nanny.

Anna Louizos’s set is perhaps the most stunning one ever for this play, which has been produced numerous times throughout the country. If you look at trailers and scenes of Native Gardens on YouTube from other productions, you’ll agree that they just don’t compare. It’s not just that the gardens are not as impressive, but the houses aren’t memorable. The Del Valles’ blue house may be a fixer-upper, but it’s easy to see why they bought it, and the Butley’s house is magazine worthy. You can see inside each house, with the Del Valle house still in need of interior remodeling, and the Butley house with as much charm inside as outside. Charlie Morrison’s lighting is masterful, especially in the Butley garden with its impressive hardscaping. Sound Designer John Gromada included birds chirping, adding more to the exquisite set. David C. Woolard’s costumes are appropriate for each character. Helping to make everything work seamlessly are Prop Supervisor Anna Dorodnykh, Production Stage Manager Abigail Zaccari, Assistant Stage Manager Willy inch, and Production Assistant Marian Jennings.

Native Gardens runs through March 8 at the Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court in Westport. Performances are Tuesdays at 7:00, Wednesday at 2:00 and 7:00, Thursday at 7:00, Saturday at 3:00 and 8:00, and Sundays at 3:00. Single tickets start at $40.00. Visit www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/box-office/ or call (203) 277-4177.

You can also reserve tickets for Me, Myself & Barbra with Jenna Pastuszek on April 24, Barbra Streisand’s birthday. This will be a delightful evening, especially for those who loved the Westport Country Playhouse’s 2016 one-man show, Buyer and Cellar about the legendary performer’s basement. On April 29 Westport Country Playhouse will launch its new Barnstormer series starting with the musical 2 Motherpluckers. Julie Foldesi and Stacie Morgain Lewis created and star in this hysterically funny and heartwarming show about motherhood. On May 1, Ailey II – The Next Generation of Dance comes to the playhouse. Under Artistic Director Francesca Harper, these talented dancers bring fresh vigor to Alvin Ailey’s lasting legacy. On May 19, enjoy An Evening with David Sedaris, who will sign his new book, Pretty Ugly, a short graphic children’s novel with illustrations by Ian Falconer. That’s a win. You enjoy a show, and your kids can enjoy a new book. Speaking of the little ones, they are never too young to go to the theatre. Pete the Cat will be playing on May 3 with two shows that day. Mark your calendars for April 14, May 5, and June 9 for new Script in Hand readings. As if that’s not enough to entertain you and your family, you can have a different type of theater experience. Take a free 90-minute backstage tour of the Westport Country Playhouse and learn how they put shows together with the best acting talent, directors, and designers. See models, costumes, and dressing rooms. You can even appear on the stage (well, stand, but you’ll be standing exactly where so many stars have stood). Tours are limited to just 25 people, so book now. Tours start at 10:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, April 25 and 26, May 16 and 17, and June 20 and 21.

Photo by Carol Roseggnter

