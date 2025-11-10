Review: THE FOX ON THE FAIRWAY at Music Theatre Of Connecticut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You don’t have to know the first thing about golf or even like it about it to enjoy Ken Ludwig’s The Fox on the Fairway, now playing at Connecticut Music Theatre.

Everything rests on the outcome of the annual tournament between the Quail Valley Country Club and the Crouching Squirrel Golf and Raquet Club. Henry Brigham (played by Josh Powell), owner of the Quail Valley club, recruited an exceptional golfer to play in the tournament, which will be the first win in about five years for his club. Dickie Bell (Sean Hannon) owns the Crouching Squirrel, and goads Henry into a huge bet on who will win. Just before the tournament, Henry learns that his secret sauce quit Quail and joined Squirrel. The stakes are high because Dickie managed to include in the bet the antique store owned by Henry’s battleaxe wife, Muriel (Anette Michelle Sanders).

Pamela Peabody (Missy Dowse), Dickie’s ex-wife, is on the staff of the Quail Valley Country Club, and notices that Henry’s new golf pro Justin Hicks (Ted Gibson) is a gifted player and pinch hit in the tournament. Justin is engaged to Louise Heindbedder (Erin M. Williams), who also works at Quail Valley. They get engaged, but soon Louise loses the engagement ring, a family heirloom. Of course, this distresses Justin, but here’s the problem. Anytime Justin is upset, it ruins his golf score.

The play then goes from frenzy to full-mode farce with slamming doors, break-ups, make-ups, bending club rules, long-lost family members, and even a Ming Dynasty vase and ugly knitted sweaters squeezed in the shenanigans.

The Fox on the Fairway is one of Ludwig’s most physical comedies, and the entire cast is as limber as Gumby and even funnier. Ludwig treats the audience to good lines such as Pamela’s observation that “Golf and sex are the only things you can enjoy without being good at them” and “The state of marriage is just above Alaska.” When Pamela and Henry look through the roster to suggest names of members who could fill in at the tournament, they shoehorn Jim Schilling and Kevin Connors. It’s an inside joke. You have to know the Music Theatre of Connecticut to get it.

The chemistry among this cast is one of the best you’ll ever see. Everyone makes the most of his quirky character. Ted Gibson’s Justin sways between over confidence and neurosis. Erin M. William’s Louise is flighty and intellectual, being able to quote Greek literature at any given moment. Missy Dowse’s Pamela ranges from vixen to maternal. Josh Powell’s Henry can “eat barbed wire for breakfast” but can also turn to pulp. Sean Hannon’s Dickie runs the scale of a smarmy businessman to a good egg that everyone likes. Anette Michelle Sanders’ Muriel is a “steamroller” who loves her facials, antiques, and knitting.

Amy Griffin’s skillful directing keeps the play moving at breakneck speed and the tension high. Kudos to Dan O’Driscoll as Assistant Director. A play such as The Fox on the Fairway can be a challenge to stage because all the parts are moving at once. Stage Manager Colón Rosario and Assistant Stage Manager Kevin Connors juggled actors and props flawlessly. Sean Sanford’s design and Kat Schorn’s artistry gave the impression that the set was bigger than just the tap room of the club. The green walls of the set were exactly what you would expect in a golf club and was the perfect background for the French doors and bar. Peter Petrino’s lighting was a perfect complement evoking the weather outside at different times of the day. Jon Damast, please tweak the sound because not everyone heard everything from the back. Sorry! The costumes by Diane Vanderkroef were award-worthy, spanning from Louise’s uniform to wacky golf clothes, Dickie’s ugly non-Christmas sweaters, and Pamela’s gorgeous dresses.

This is the third Ludwig screwball comedy that’s been produced in Fairfield County this year, and each has been a delight. Connecticut Music Theatre produced Moon Over Buffalo last February and the Westport Community Theatre had The Gods of Comedy. More please!

The Fox on the Fairway runs Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm through November 23rd. Music Theatre of Connecticut is located at 509 Westport Avenue (Route 1) in Norwalk. Get your tickets now, because on opening night the house was full, and you don’t want to miss this show. For those who have not been to Music Theatre of Connecticut in a while, you will be amazed at how far the renovations have come. But there’s more to do and the capital campaign is still open. Visit www.musictheatreofct.com. 203-454-3883.

Reader Reviews

Need more Connecticut Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...