Review: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at Westport Country Playhouse

Believe it or not, Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, A Trivial Comedy for Serious People is being presented for the first time at the Westport Country Playhouse.

But it’s worth the wait and the weight of James J. Fentn’s jaw droppingly gorgeous set, with its dual staircases. The set in the first act depicted the interior of a grand townhouse, and in the second act, it showed both the exterior and interior of the country house. Every part of the set was used cleverly, with nothing superfluous.

Director Melissa Rain Anderson tweaked the setting from the dark, heavy Victorian era into the Edwardian Age to make the show lighter and more buoyant. Annie J. Le’s delightful costumes are splendid with their jewel tones further lifting the ambiance.

Jack Worthing (Michael Raver) and Algernon (Anthony Michael Martinez) are carefree men who have each invented a friend to use as an excuse to avoid social obligations. As Jack explains it, “When one is in town one amuses oneself. When one is in the country one amuses other people. It is excessively boring.” In the city, Jack falls in love with Gwendolyn Fairfax (Katy Tang), Algernon’s cousin and daughter of his intimidating aunt, Lady Bracknell (Christine Pedi). In the country, Algernon falls in love with Jack’s niece and ward, Cecily Cardew (Kristen Hahn). There are a couple of hitches, though. Both Gwendolyn and Cecily insist that they can only marry men whose name is Ernest, and Lady Bracknell insists that her son-in-law must have relations. “To lose one parent, Mr. Worthing, may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose both looks like carelessness.” Jack and Algernon ask the Rev. Canon Chasuble, D.D. (Triney Sandoval) to rechristen each of them as Ernest. Of course, the play will have a happy ending as Lady Bracknell interrogates Miss Prism (Jan Neuberger) about a baby left in a handbag at a train station many years ago, and Jack really is Ernest and earnest.

While the casting was excellent, there were two standouts: Mark Silence who played two different butlers without flinching at the madness and confusion, and Jan Neuberger, who stole the show as Miss Prism.

Assisting in James J. Fenton’s set design is Luca Plitz. Alexander Fetchko’s lighting was magnificent. John Gromada was the sound designer. We loved hearing the noise of Jack rummaging in the attack for the handbag, but we wish that some of the performers would talk a bit more slowly and project so that none of Wilde’s lines are missed. J. Jared Janas and Lily Volle did the wigs, hair, and makeup. Frank Lombardi and Kelley Lynne Moncreif were stage manager and assistant stage manager, respectively. Chloe Marie Lupini was the production assistant. Never underestimate someone’s role behind the scenes. We couldn’t have enjoyed the show if anyone slacked off.

The Importance of Being Ernest will be performed October 28th through November 15th. Showtimes are Tuesdays at 7:00 p.m., Wednesdays at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m., Thursdays at 7:00 p.m., Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 3:00 and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. through November 15.

Single tickets start at $50.00 and are subject to change based upon availability. For information on special offers, including discounts for students, senior citizens, educators, military and first responders, Indigenous peoples, professional playwrights, and groups, as well as options for pay-what-you-will and library passes, call (203) 227-4177 or visit www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/box-office/.

Photo credit: Carol Rosegg

