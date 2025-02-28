Register Now for Spring Programming at Playhouse Theatre Academy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Playhouse Theatre Academy has announced that registration is now open for its spring programming! This engaging lineup of eight-week classes begins the week of March 17. Designed for young performers and adventurers ages 1.5 to 13, these classes aim to inspire empathy, courage, and kindness while fostering personal growth in every student.

For the tiniest performers and their favorite grown-ups, “Drama Sprouts” welcomes toddlers (ages 1.5–3) to an enchanting world of imagination, where storytelling and playful discovery take center stage. For young builders and budding actors in grades 2–4, “Brick & Stage Explorers” combines the creative joy of LEGO® building with live theatrical performance! Next up is “Little Thespians” (ages 4–7), a class filled with humor, emotion, and self-expression as kids laugh and learn with Mo Willems' beloved story, “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!”

For those who dream of Disney magic, “Rising Stars: The Wonderful World of Disney - On Broadway” invites students ages 8–12 to step into the spotlight with timeless tales and cherished characters that spark joy and wonder. And for comedy lovers in grades 5–8, “Monday Night Live! - An Introduction to Improv” provides a hilarious and dynamic space to explore improv and sketch comedy, featuring flexible drop-in options and a finale showcase on the Playhouse on Park stage that’s sure to leave everyone in stitches.

All classes are conveniently held at either Congregation Beth Israel in West Hartford or Simsmore Square Studios in Simsbury. To ensure that theatre education remains accessible to every young artist, Playhouse Theatre Academy offers year-round sibling and cousin discounts, flexible payment plans, needs-based scholarships, and tuition-free spots. New students can also take advantage of a free trial class before committing.

For more details and to secure a spot in any of these classes, visit playhousetheatreacademy.org, email Education@PlayhouseTheatreAcademy.org or call 860-523-5900 x 16.

In addition to spring, summer programming is also open for registration, featuring a variety of themes and activities for children ages 3 to 17. Whether it’s singing and dancing in a Mini-Mainstage Musical such as “The Lion King,” “Finding Nemo,” and “Singin’ in the Rain,” embarking on magical Harry Potter adventures, exploring emotions in “Inside Out,” or even traveling back in time for prehistoric, dinosaur-driven fun, there’s something for every young imaginative mind. There is an early bird discount of 20% off for those who register by March 17th.

At Playhouse Theatre Academy, we are passionate about empowering artists of all ages through inclusive, transformative theatre programs that nurture creativity, self-expression, and personal growth. Partnering with Playhouse on Park, we connect students with exceptional professional artists and productions while providing accessible opportunities, scholarships, and vibrant in-school programming. Our mission is to foster a welcoming, diverse community where every individual can unlock their potential, discover their unique voice, and thrive through the arts.

