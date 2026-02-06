Justis Bolding, Tim DeKay, and Erika Rolfsrud Will Lead THE COUNTER at Theatre Works Hartford

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

TheaterWorks Hartford, under the direction of Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero and Managing Director Jeff Griffin, just announced details for its 25/26 production of The Counter by Meghan Kennedy. This is the second production in TheaterWorks Hartford’s historic 40th anniversary season. The Counter is a funny, surprising, and moving story about how everyday connections can change our lives.

Every morning at a small upstate New York diner, a single cup of coffee becomes a ritual that connects a lonely waitress and her sleep-deprived regular. What begins as casual conversation slowly deepens into an unexpected friendship. When he asks her for a shocking favor, long-buried secrets come to the surface, changing them both in unexpected ways.

The cast of The Counter includes Justis Bolding (ABC’s One Life to Live), making her TheaterWorks Hartford debut, Tim DeKay (White Collar, Fever Dreams (of Animals on the Verge of Extinction) at TheaterWorks Hartford), and Erika Rolfsrud (Good People at TheaterWorks Hartford).

The creative team for The Counter includes Tijana Bjelajac (Set Design), Risa Ando (Costume Design), Matthew Richards (Lighting Design), Minjae Kim (Sound Design), Lauren Marina (Props Lead), and Tom Kosis (Stage Manager).

“We’re thrilled to continue celebrating our 40th Anniversary Season with The Counter — a play that feels unmistakably ‘TWH,’” says TheaterWorks’ Artistic Director, Rob Ruggiero. “It embodies all the qualities our audiences have cherished over the past four decades: authenticity, heart, simplicity, and just enough surprise to keep you leaning in.

This season is also a joyful gathering of old friends and familiar faces. We’re welcoming back Tim DeKay, whose unforgettable work in Fever Dreams still resonates with so many of us, and the remarkable Erika Rolfsrud, who brought such depth and humanity to Good People and other TWH productions. We’re equally delighted to introduce a new face to our stage: Justis Bolding, whose credits include The Woman in White on Broadway, and ABC’s One Lift to Live, making her TWH debut and bringing a fresh, vibrant energy to our stage. So much to look forward to as we continue this milestone season!”

Performances of The Counter are Tuesdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30pm. The run time is approximately 75 minutes with no intermission. Press is welcome Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Tickets are priced at $25 - $70 (fees not included). All tickets can be purchased online at twhartford.org or by calling the box office at 860.527.7838.

About the Artists:

Megan Kennedy (Playwright) is a playwright, screenwriter and television writer. Her plays include The Counter (Roundabout Theatre Company) Napoli, Brooklyn (Roundabout Theatre Company, Long Wharf Theater, Original Theater in London, Outer Critics Circle Award nomination) Too Much, Too Much, Too Many (Roundabout Theater Company) Light (David Calicchio Emerging American Playwright Prize) Lou, Buffalo Bill or How to Be a Good Man. She has received commissions from Roundabout Theater Company and The Geffen Playhouse. Her work has been developed at The Atlantic Theater Company, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Ars Nova, Page 73, Play Penn and produced around the U.S., U.K., Ireland and Sweden. Kennedy lives in Brooklyn.

Rob Ruggiero (Artistic Director / Director) is in his 14th season as Artistic Director at TheaterWorks Hartford. He has directed dozens of premieres and local favorites including Fever Dreams, Fun Home, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Next to Normal, Relativity (starring Richard Dreyfuss), and Christmas on the Rocks, which he also conceived. Broadway: Looped (starring Valerie Harper); High (starring Kathleen Turner). Rob conceived/directed the musical revue Make Me a Song: The Music of William Finn which ran off-Broadway, and conceived/directed the musical Ella. His work can be seen across the country at Goodspeed, The Muny, St. Louis Rep, Cincinnati Playhouse, among others.

About the Cast:

Justis Bolding (Katie) is thrilled to be making her Connecticut theater debut with these artists who tell such important stories. Previous credits include The Woman in White on Broadway, "Sarah Roberts" in ABC's One Life to Live, "Captain Miranda Keyes" in Halo 3, The Extra Man with Kevin Kline, Saved! (KC Rep). She has worked with the late Garry Marshall on Happy Days: The Musical as well as on Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaes' (ABBA) new musical Kristina. She is a bestselling audiobook narrator, and her voice can also be heard in animation, television and radio commercials.

Tim DeKay (Paul): TWH credits include: Fever Dreams (of Animals on the Verge of Extinction). Audiences will remember him as “Peter Burke” in the USA Network hit series White Collar. Other TV credits include: 1923 with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, Here and Now, Tell Me You Love Me (AFI Award), Carnivale. Film: Oppenheimer, Best Man Wins, Get Smart, Peaceful Warrior, Political Disasters, Chumscrubber, Control, Big Eden, Swordfish, The Third Wheel, Buddy Boy, Welcome to the Neighborhood, Naked Under Heaven, and Almost Heroes. Tim DeKay is a lifetime member of The Actors Studio. He received an MFA in Acting from Rutgers University.

Erika Rolfsrud (Peg): TWH credits include The Dazzle, Rabbit Hole, Time Stands Still, and Good People (Best Actress, CCC Awards). Other credits include: BROADWAY: The Coast of Utopia, Rabbit Hole, Exit The King. OFF-BROADWAY: Swing State, Greatest Hits Down Route 66, Electra In A One-Piece, The Glory of Living, How I Learned to Drive. REGIONAL: CATF, Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, Cleveland Playhouse, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis (Kevin Kline Award, Best Actress, Little Dog Laughed), Pittsburgh Public Theatre, Old Globe Theatre, Arizona Theatre Company, and more. FILM: Unsane, Alone. TV: Manifest, FBI: Most Wanted, Blue Bloods, Younger, God Friended Me, Law & Order: SVU, House of Cards, The Knick, Law & Order and more.

About TheaterWorks Hartford:

TheaterWorks Hartford, led by Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero and Managing Director Jeff Griffin, has produced relevant, engaging contemporary theater for 40 years at their historic Pearl Street address. Founded in 1985, TWH is committed to the power of storytelling in creating community and has produced over 200 plays and musicals, including the world premiere of High (with Kathleen Turner), Relativity (with Richard Dreyfuss) and Make Me A Song: The Music of William Finn, among others. Visit us at twhartford.org.