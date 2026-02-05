RAMBLE ON to Perform Led Zeppelin Tribute at Cheney Hall

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Led Zeppelin tribute band Ramble On will perform at Cheney Hall on Friday, March 27 at 7:00 p.m. The concert will present music from Led Zeppelin’s catalog performed by a group of veteran rock musicians.

The band includes lead vocalist Alex Nikki, guitarist Richie Ranno of Starz, bassist and keyboardist Felix Hanemann of Zebra, and drummer Steve “Budgie” Werner, who has performed with Ace Frehley’s band. Together, the group recreates material associated with Led Zeppelin’s early touring and recording years.

The performance will feature selections from Led Zeppelin’s repertoire, including songs such as “Stairway to Heaven” and “Whole Lotta Love,” presented in a live concert setting. Ramble On focuses on replicating the sound and structure of the original recordings while drawing on the performers’ backgrounds in touring rock bands.