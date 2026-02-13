Fairfield University to Host MINTY FRESH CIRCUS for Black History Month

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In celebration of Black History Month, Fairfield University invites the community to experience Minty Fresh Circus, a groundbreaking circus and dance performance, on Sun., Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.

Minty Fresh Circus is a bold reimagination of contemporary circus and dance, celebrating the healing power of Black music and movement. Named in tribute to Harriet Tubman —whose childhood nickname was “Minty”—the production honors African performance traditions while presenting a vibrant, modern spectacle.

Conceived by Monique Martin, the show features an all-Black cast, with a majority-Black creative team. The acrobats perform a range of movement sourced from the African Diaspora, including percussive dance, ritual movement, Lindy Hop, Hip-hop, poppin' and lockin', jukin', hand games, and physical theatre.

For details, tickets, and more about the artists, visit: quickcenter.fairfield.edu.

