The Red Hot Chilli Pipers Come to the Warner Theatre 

The Warner Theatre has announced that the world-renowned Red Hot Chilli Pipers will be performing live on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at 7:30 PM in the Oneglia Auditorium.

Since they walked away with the top prize on the UK primetime TV talent show, When Will I Be Famous, in 2007, The Red Hot Chilli Pipers haven't stopped for a breath, other than to inflate their bagpipes! With the power of the Scottish bagpipes times three and accompanied by an amazing rock band, The Red Hot Chilli Pipers bring an unforgettable and unique sound fusing traditional Scottish classics and rock anthems with their passion for the bagpipes.

Their trademarked sound includes traditional pipe tunes – like “The Flowers of Scotland”, “The Hills of Argyll”, and “Amazing Grace” (done Chilli-style, of course!) -- and contemporary anthems like Queen's “We Will Rock You”, Journey's “Don't Stop Believing”, and other hits by rock bands like Coldplay, Snow Patrol, Robbie Williams, and AC/DC.

Formed in 2002, the Chillis have become a global phenomenon, taking their signature “Bagrock” sound to the masses and rocking far-flung shores from New York to Beijing and everywhere in between with their unique fusion of rocked-up bagpipes and clever covers of popular songs from all genres. The band has four music degrees from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama and all the pipers and drummers have played at the top level in bagpiping.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers is an invigorating and infectious performance that shows audiences how rockin' and cool the bagpipes can actually be! That's why the lads have over 390,000 Facebook fans and why their YouTube video of Avicii's “Wake Me Up” has had over 5 million views. And why celebrities like Samuel Jackson say “Gotta get me some of that Red Hot Chilli Pipers! I WANT some!” after he saw the band perform on NBC during the 2012 Summer Olympics and why Sir Paul McCartney exclaimed “These are my boys!” after rocking out to a Chilli performance.

There has never been anything quite like The Red Hot Chilli Pipers…the world's most famous bagpipe band. Come feel the Chilli Heat at the Warner Theatre on Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 PM.