Drama Works Theatre Opens 2026 Season with Historical Drama INTIMATE APPAREL

Drama Works Theatre of Old Saybrook is set to kick off it's 2026 season with the historical drama Intimate Apparel by two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage.

Directed by Patrick Barry, the play is a beautiful portrait of an African American woman's life at the turn of the 20th century as she struggles to build a relationship and a future. This production opens February 27 with performances through March 8, 2026.

Set in 1905 in New York City, Intimate Apparel follows Esther, a Black seamstress in great demand for the intimate apparel she sews. Though leading a life that provides joy to so many, Esther remains lonely and longing for love. Through a mutual acquaintance, she begins a correspondence with a lonesome Caribbean man named George and soon he persuades her that they should marry, sight unseen. However, Esther's heart is drawn to the Hasidic shopkeeper from whom she buys cloth.

The production stars Kelley Knight as Esther, with Dan Anderson, Macho Kimaru, Alexis Trice, Chloe Parrington, and Elizabeth Reynolds.

Drama Works Theatre is located at 323 Boston Post Rd, Old Saybrook, CT. Intimate Apparel runs February 27 through March 8 with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m.