Playhouse on Park Will Present THE MOUNTAINTOP by Katori Hall

Playhouse on Park is gearing up for THE MOUNTAINTOP, the acclaimed MLK drama by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall. THE MOUNTAINTOP will run at Playhouse on Park March 4-22, 2026, and will be directed by JAMIL A.C. MANGAN.

About THE MOUNTAINTOP: It's April 3, 1968, and an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis after delivering one of his most memorable speeches. When a mysterious young maid named Camae delivers room service, the two engage in humorous conversation that progresses into a soul-searching discussion about their mutual hopes and fears. When Camae reveals a secret, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy. This Olivier Award-winning play offers an intimate and empathetic portrait of one of history's most consequential leaders told by one of today's most important writers, Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall (The Hot Wing King).

“We all know Dr. King as a symbol—an icon frozen in history. This play asks us to lean closer and discover the man: tired, funny, fearful, hopeful, human. The Mountaintop invites us not just to admire him, but to sit with him, listen to him, and recognize ourselves in him.” - Jamil A.C. Mangan, Director

Playhouse on Park is thrilled to announce the cast and creative team of THE MOUNTAINTOP:

TORREY LINDER (DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.) Playhouse on Park: Mr. Tambo THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS. National Tour: Drifter BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, Store Manager ELF, Tito DIRTY DANCIN'. Regional: MISTER/HARPO THE COLOR PURPLE (DCPA/Signature Theatre);

JASMINE SHANISE (CAMAE) Portland Theater Festival: Corrina PRIMARY TRUST; Theatre Arlington: Kendra AMERICAN SON. Television: Showtime's YOUR HONOR; DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN.

JAMIL A.C. MANGAN (DIRECTOR): Directing Credits: TONI STONE (Playhouse on Park), PIPELINE (Next Act Theatre), ALL OF EVERYTHING (Renaissance Theaterworks), FUGUE IN ‘D' MENTIA (BMP New Play Festival/Detroit Public Theater). Acting highlights include winning the Connecticut Critics Circle Award for Best Actor for FENCES (Playhouse on Park) and a Best Actor nomination for portraying DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. in THE MOUNTAINTOP (TheatreWorks Hartford).

The performance schedule is as follows:

PREVIEWS (March 4 & 5, 2026): Wednesday at 7:30pm, Thursday at 2:00pm and 7:30pm. REGULAR PERFORMANCES (March 6 - 22, 2026): Friday at 8:00pm, Saturday at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, Sunday at 2:00pm (followed by talkback with the cast), Tuesday at 2:00pm, Wednesday at 7:30pm, Thursday at 7:30pm,

Additional discounted morning performances at 10:30 am on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 20: all morning seats $25 (plus $3.50 service charge).

Tickets are now on sale for THE MOUNTAINTOP. Preview tickets cost $35.00, while regular performances range from $45-$55 for adults (plus a $3.50 service charge). Senior and military discount of $2.50 is available. Plus, patrons under 40 can purchase $35 tickets for any show (plus service charge). This production is part of Playhouse on Park's three-show subscription – subscribe and save 20%. Inquire about Group Rates today!

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

For more information on THE MOUNTAINTOP or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 ext. 10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.