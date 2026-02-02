Peter Jacobson, Adrianne Krstansky and More to Lead DEATH OF A SALESMAN At Hartford Stage

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hartford Stage has announced complete casting for its upcoming production of Death of a Salesman, running February 27 through March 29, 2026. The production stars Peter Jacobson as Willy Loman and is directed by Artistic Director Melia Bensussen.

Arthur Miller’s classic play examines the personal and societal costs of the American Dream through the story of traveling salesman Willy Loman and his family. The production continues Hartford Stage’s 2025–2026 season.

“Death of a Salesman remains one of the most compelling examinations of identity, family, and the American dream,” said Bensussen. “I look forward to exploring the enduring power and urgency of Miller's play with this talented cast and inviting audiences to experience its profound resonance in this current moment.”

Joining Jacobson are Adrianne Krstansky as Linda Loman, Stephen Cefalu, Jr. as Bernard, Michael Cullen as Uncle Ben, Nora Eschenheimer as The Woman, Mike Houston as Charley, Max Katz as Happy Loman, Samuel H. Levine as Biff Loman, Rebecca Strimaitis as Miss Forsythe, and Patrick Zeller in the roles of Howard Wagner and Stanley.

The creative team includes scenic designer Sara Brown, costume designer Harry Nadal, lighting designer Matthew Richards, sound designer Darron L. West, and wig, hair, and makeup designer J. Jared Janas. Fight direction and intimacy coordination are by Ted Hewlett, with dialect and vocal coaching by Julie Foh. Casting is by Alldaffer & Donadio Casting. The production stage manager is Nicole Wiegert, with Julius Cruz serving as assistant stage manager.

Death of a Salesman runs from February 27 through March 29, 2026, with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and matinees at 2:00 p.m. Tickets start at $20, with the lowest prices available during preview performances from February 27 through March 5. Tickets may be purchased at HartfordStage.org, by calling 860-527-5151, or in person at the box office at 50 Church Street. Group discounts are available for parties of ten or more.

Hartford Stage advises patrons to purchase tickets only through official channels, noting that third-party resellers may offer invalid tickets at inflated prices.

Several special performances and accessibility offerings are scheduled during the run. Post-show discussions will take place on March 8 at 2:00 p.m. with director Melia Bensussen and Miller scholar Dr. Joshua Polster, on March 17 at 7:30 p.m. led by Associate Artistic Director Zoë Golub-Sass, and on March 18 at 2:00 p.m. with Bensussen. Live music by Mad Agnes will be featured in the Garmany Room prior to performances on March 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Student matinees are scheduled for March 11, 12, 19, 24, 25, 26, and 27 at 10:30 a.m. An open-captioned performance will be offered on March 15 at 2:00 p.m., and an audio-described performance will take place on March 21 at 2:00 p.m. All accessibility services are provided free with admission.