RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT at Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts

Special Offer: America’s Favorite Musical Satirist, Randy Rainbow, Comes to Jorgensen Center Oct 28

Oct. 18, 2023

America’s favorite musical satirist, Randy Rainbow, is running for president and he’s taking his musical comedy campaign on the road with The Randy Rainbow for President Tour! The four-time Emmy and Grammy nominated singer, comedian and New York Times Best-Selling author will take on the hottest topics and skewer politicos of the day as only he can (now as a presidential candidate… sort of), bringing his most viral video song parodies to life onstage.

Featuring live accompaniment by Broadway musicians, the show will also include live audience interaction and original songs written by Rainbow with Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns) and Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Beauty and the Beast).
 

