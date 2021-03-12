Playhouse on Park to Stream Stop/Time Dance Theater's STOP/TIME - BEFORE TIME STOPPED

stop/time dance theater, Playhouse on Park's resident dance company, will stream directly into your homes this spring! 2021 marks stop/time's 18th year in existence, and not even a pandemic will keep them down. The documentary film "stop/time - before time stopped" will be available to stream online from March 20 through April 18, 2021.

Stream-at-home tickets are $20 per stream, plus processing fees. Upon purchasing a ticket, you will receive an email from BoxOffice@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org. This will include your receipt and instructions on how to access the film. You will be able to access the film through April 18th only. For more information on streaming, or to purchase tickets, visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org.