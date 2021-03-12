Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Playhouse on Park to Stream Stop/Time Dance Theater's STOP/TIME - BEFORE TIME STOPPED

stop/time - before time stopped is a look back at how one person’s dream and one random act of kindness changed the lives of many.

Mar. 12, 2021  
Playhouse on Park to Stream Stop/Time Dance Theater's STOP/TIME - BEFORE TIME STOPPED

stop/time dance theater, Playhouse on Park's resident dance company, will stream directly into your homes this spring! 2021 marks stop/time's 18th year in existence, and not even a pandemic will keep them down. The documentary film "stop/time - before time stopped" will be available to stream online from March 20 through April 18, 2021.

In 2004 a dream turned into a reality, and 17 years later, stop/time dance theater is still going strong. It would take more than a global pandemic to keep this group of performers from pursuing their passion. They may not be together on stage, but they're still finding a way to bring their story to the Playhouse on Park audience. The stop/time documentary will be available to stream online from March 20th through April 18th. stop/time - before time stopped is a look back at how one person's dream and one random act of kindness changed the lives of many.

Stream-at-home tickets are $20 per stream, plus processing fees. Upon purchasing a ticket, you will receive an email from BoxOffice@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org. This will include your receipt and instructions on how to access the film. You will be able to access the film through April 18th only. For more information on streaming, or to purchase tickets, visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org.


