Playhouse Theatre Academy Announces Fall Programming In Hartford and Simsbury

Playhouse Theatre Academy, managed by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities.

Fall programming will be offered in Hartford at the 224 Ecospace, and in Simsbury at the newly acquired teaching studio in Simsmore Square. Each program is offered at both locations; choose whichever is most convenient for you! Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

Playhouse Theatre Academy's Fall Session for kids and teens starts as early as September 2. Class offerings include TODDLER STORYTIME (ages 2-4, eight-week session), where we will identify, express, and manage our feelings, while having fun and exploring children's books; CREATIVE KIDS (ages 4-6, eight-week session), where students will create their own play with shadow puppets based on the book Big, Bigger, Biggest Adventure by Kate Banks; YOUNG ACTORS: BUILDING A SCENE (ages 7-12, eight-week session), where young actors will work with scenes, monologues, and improv to build confidence in being truthful and engaging on stage; TEENS: A YOUNG ACTOR PREPARES (ages 13-18, eight-week session), where students will rehearse scenes, perform improv exercises, play games, share ideas, and collaborate with their peers to bring scenes to life; and lastly, ADVANCED YOUNG ACTORS (ages 7-12, 24-week session), where students will create, rehearse, and perform an original one-act piece. Performance-based classes (all programming except for TODDLER STORYTIME) will culminate in a Share Day for family and friends!

Registration is open for all fall programming. Need-based scholarships available; information provided upon request. To register, learn more about programming, or for more information, please visit www.PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org.