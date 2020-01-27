Palace Theater Offer Behind The Scenes Tour Friday February 7

The Palace Theater is offering its monthly behind the scenes tour of the historic venue on Friday February 7, from 11:00 am - 12:30pm with a twist. Anyone who attends this tour has the chance to win a pair of tickets to Sandy Hackett's Rat Pack Show on March 6.

The tickets will be hidden somewhere along the tour route and as attendees move through he ninety-minute guided tour of the venue exploring areas not usually seen by the public, they should be on the lookout for them.

The first person to spot them wins them! The tour includes detailed information about the history and architecture, as well as anecdotal information about some of the hundreds of celebrities who have performed there over almost 100 years, provided by well versed tour guides. Admission to the tour is $5.00 per person and can be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main Street, Waterbury.

Attendees with mobility challenges are asked to mention that when purchasing their tickets in advance, so that the tour guides can make accommodations before tour patrons arrive, insuring a pleasurable experience for everyone. Groups of ten or more are also asked to contact the Box Office in advance to register their group.

The walking tour covers five floors of history and architecture, including grand staircases from the 1920's. Elevator access is available for guests with challenges walking or climbing stairs or other health concerns.

In addition to the regularly scheduled monthly dates, the Palace tour makes a memorable activity for alumni associations, client cultivation and other groups. Accommodations can be made for private tours as well that include refreshments or lunch. For inquiries regarding scheduling a private tour contact Deirdre Patterson at 203.346.2011.

For general information about the venue visit www.palacetheaterct.org.





