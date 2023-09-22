PILOBOLUS: CONNECTING WITH BALANCE Comes to the Warner Club

Connecting with Balance is a series of workshops tailored to helping older adults reconnect with their bodies and environment.
Education @ the Warner will partner with Pilobolus to host Connecting with Balance Thursdays at 11 am, October 5 through 26 in the Warner Club (80 Main St. in Torrington). Registration is free. Visit warnertheatre.org or pilobolus.org/connecting-with-balance to register.
Connecting with Balance is a series of workshops tailored to helping older adults reconnect with their bodies and environment. Exercises in mobility and balance guide participants to maintain and improve balance, think creatively, and build community through social engagement. This class is open to all levels of ability - with modifications and intensifications to meet your needs.
For more information, visit pilobolus.org/connecting-with-balance, or call the Warner Theatre Education Department at (860) 489-7180 x 2.
