Moonlight Musicals Announces 2022 Season - NEWSIES, INTO THE WOODS, HAIRSPRAY, and CHILDREN OF EDEN

Lubbock Moonlight Musicals has announced its 2022 season, "Tell Me A Story." Throughout history, we have made connections through the stories we share with each other. Sitting around a fire; a dinner table, a newspaper, or a bedside, we tell each other stories that help to define who we are. And so it is in that spirit that we are proud to present our 2022 season.

Children of Eden

From musical theatre greats, Stephen Schwartz and John Caird, comes a joyous and inspirational musical about parents, children and faith... not to mention centuries of unresolved family business! An expansive and ambitious musical, the original production used a cast of sixty.

Hairspray

The 1950s are out, and change is in the air! Hairspray, winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, is a family-friendly musical, piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs.

Disney's Newsies

It's time to carry the banner on your stage with Disney's Newsies! Set in turn-of-the century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right!

Into the Woods

James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim take everyone's favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece... and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching.

Tickets will be available soon! Learn more at https://moonlightmusicals.com/shows/current-season/.