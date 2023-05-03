Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

May Open Mic Night At The MAC Set For Next Week

The event is set for Wednesday, May 10.

May. 03, 2023  

May Open Mic Night At The MAC Set For Next Week

Attention all performers and music enthusiasts! Get ready for an unforgettable night of entertainment at the MAC's second-to-last monthly Open Mic Night of the season on Wednesday, May 10th. This is your chance to showcase your talents and take the stage in front of a lively audience, regardless of your skill level or experience.

Don't miss your opportunity to be a part of this vibrant community of performers and music lovers. Registration begins at 6pm and performances start at 7pm. If performing isn't your thing, no worries! Come and enjoy the show and be blown away by the talent on display.

For just $5 entry fee (performers are exempt), you can enjoy an evening filled with amazing performances and great company. Plus, satisfy your hunger and thirst with a variety of snacks and beverages available for purchase in the Speakeasy.

Please note that outside food and beverages are not permitted.

Don't miss your chance to be a part of the second-to-last MAC Monthly Open Mic Night of the season and experience the magic of live music in a welcoming and vibrant community.




BroadwayKids&Company to Present MEAN GIRLS: HIGH SCHOOL VERSION This Weekend Photo
BroadwayKids&Company to Present MEAN GIRLS: HIGH SCHOOL VERSION This Weekend
BroadwayKids&Company School of Performing Arts, the only pre-professional performing arts training academy in Southeastern CT, will perform Mean Girls: High School Version at the Garde Arts Center May 5th and 6th.
Westport Country Playhouse to Present Ari Axelrod in A PLACE FOR US: A CELEBRATION OF JEWI Photo
Westport Country Playhouse to Present Ari Axelrod in A PLACE FOR US: A CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY
Westport Country Playhouse will present a musical concert, “Ari Axelrod - A Place for Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway,” on Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m. The internationally acclaimed, award-winning show honors the songs, stories, and contributions to American musical theater by Jewish composers, such as Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Carole King. Tickets are $25.
Herbie Hancock Comes To The Palace Theater In June Photo
Herbie Hancock Comes To The Palace Theater In June
The Palace Theater will bring music icon Herbie Hancock to Waterbury on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 7:30 PM.  Hancock, a legendary pianist and composer, is a Kennedy Center honoree, Academy Award winner, and winner of 14 Grammy awards. This concert is part of the ION Bank Concert series.
The Ballard Institute Presents PLEASE SHIP THIS WET GIFT Photo
The Ballard Institute Presents PLEASE SHIP THIS WET GIFT
As part of its 2023 Spring Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut is pleased to present New York City puppeteer Marta Mozelle performing Please Ship This Wet Gift by Brave Bucket Co., on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

More Hot Stories For You


May Open Mic Night At The MAC Set For Next WeekMay Open Mic Night At The MAC Set For Next Week
May 3, 2023

Attention all performers and music enthusiasts! Get ready for an unforgettable night of entertainment at the MAC's second-to-last monthly Open Mic Night of the season on Wednesday, May 10th. This is your chance to showcase your talents and take the stage in front of a lively audience, regardless of your skill level or experience.
BroadwayKids&Company to Present MEAN GIRLS: HIGH SCHOOL VERSION This WeekendBroadwayKids&Company to Present MEAN GIRLS: HIGH SCHOOL VERSION This Weekend
May 2, 2023

BroadwayKids&Company School of Performing Arts, the only pre-professional performing arts training academy in Southeastern CT, will perform Mean Girls: High School Version at the Garde Arts Center May 5th and 6th.
Westport Country Playhouse to Present Ari Axelrod in A PLACE FOR US: A CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAYWestport Country Playhouse to Present Ari Axelrod in A PLACE FOR US: A CELEBRATION OF JEWISH BROADWAY
May 2, 2023

Westport Country Playhouse will present a musical concert, “Ari Axelrod - A Place for Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway,” on Monday, May 15, at 7 p.m. The internationally acclaimed, award-winning show honors the songs, stories, and contributions to American musical theater by Jewish composers, such as Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Carole King. Tickets are $25.
Herbie Hancock Comes To The Palace Theater In JuneHerbie Hancock Comes To The Palace Theater In June
May 2, 2023

The Palace Theater will bring music icon Herbie Hancock to Waterbury on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 7:30 PM.  Hancock, a legendary pianist and composer, is a Kennedy Center honoree, Academy Award winner, and winner of 14 Grammy awards. This concert is part of the ION Bank Concert series.
The Ballard Institute Presents PLEASE SHIP THIS WET GIFTThe Ballard Institute Presents PLEASE SHIP THIS WET GIFT
May 2, 2023

As part of its 2023 Spring Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut is pleased to present New York City puppeteer Marta Mozelle performing Please Ship This Wet Gift by Brave Bucket Co., on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.
share