May Open Mic Night At The MAC Set For Next Week

Attention all performers and music enthusiasts! Get ready for an unforgettable night of entertainment at the MAC's second-to-last monthly Open Mic Night of the season on Wednesday, May 10th. This is your chance to showcase your talents and take the stage in front of a lively audience, regardless of your skill level or experience.

Don't miss your opportunity to be a part of this vibrant community of performers and music lovers. Registration begins at 6pm and performances start at 7pm. If performing isn't your thing, no worries! Come and enjoy the show and be blown away by the talent on display.

For just $5 entry fee (performers are exempt), you can enjoy an evening filled with amazing performances and great company. Plus, satisfy your hunger and thirst with a variety of snacks and beverages available for purchase in the Speakeasy.

Please note that outside food and beverages are not permitted.

Don't miss your chance to be a part of the second-to-last MAC Monthly Open Mic Night of the season and experience the magic of live music in a welcoming and vibrant community.