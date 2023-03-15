Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS Comes to Windham Theatre Guild

Performances begin Friday, March 24th, 2023 at the Burton Leavitt Theatre.

Mar. 15, 2023  

The Windham Theatre Guild presents Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, opening Friday, March 24th, 2023 at the Burton Leavitt Theatre.

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer - in case he or she decides to strike again.

Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express runs March 24, 25, 30, 31 and April 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM and March 26 & April 2, 2023 at 2 PM at the Burton Leavitt Theatre, 779 Main Street, Willimantic. Tickets are $19 for Adults, $16 for Students/Seniors, $12 for Children under 12 and $14 for UCONN/ECSU/QVCC Students (with ID). There's a Special Price for the Thursday, March 30th Performance--Anyone who buys a ticket at the door on Thursday, March 30th will pay the kid's price of just $12. This offer does NOT apply to tickets reserved in advance.

For tickets and information, visit windhamtheatreguild.org or call 860-423-2245. Tickets will also be available at the door.




Spring Jazz Series Announced At The Palace Theater, Waterbury Photo
Spring Jazz Series Announced At The Palace Theater, Waterbury
The Palace Theater in Waterbury has announced that New England Arts and Entertainment is presenting a four-show Spring Jazz series at the Palace Poli Club, located on the mezzanine level of the theater. The Spring series is sponsored by Bank of America, a longstanding supporter of the Palace Theater and the jazz series, and PowerStation Events.
Browse Connecticut Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds Photo
Browse Connecticut Theater Jobs, Listings & More in the BroadwayWorld Classifieds
BroadwayWorld's Classifieds, the largest theater-industry job and listing resource on the web, is now going global! You can now submit and search for jobs/listings by region - including Connecticut!
The Ridgefield Playhouse To Screen MET Opera Live in HDs DON GIOVANNI and National Th Photo
The Ridgefield Playhouse To Screen MET Opera Live in HD's DON GIOVANNI and National Theatre in HD's BEST OF ENEMIES
Great opera and theater continue being screened at the Ridgefield Playhouse this spring courtesy of its FirstLight Home Care Classical Series. From the MET Opera Live in HD it's Don Giovanni on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 1pm.
THE DOO WOP PROJECT Returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse, May 20 Photo
THE DOO WOP PROJECT Returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse, May 20
The Doo Wop Project, featuring stars of Broadway's hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical and Chazz Palminteri's A Bronx Tale, pays homage to the sounds they love by performing renditions of doo wop classics, as well as “doo wop-ifying” modern day favorites!

More Hot Stories For You


The Ridgefield Playhouse To Screen MET Opera Live in HD's DON GIOVANNI and National Theatre in HD's BEST OF ENEMIESThe Ridgefield Playhouse To Screen MET Opera Live in HD's DON GIOVANNI and National Theatre in HD's BEST OF ENEMIES
March 13, 2023

Great opera and theater continue being screened at the Ridgefield Playhouse this spring courtesy of its FirstLight Home Care Classical Series. From the MET Opera Live in HD it's Don Giovanni on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 1pm.
THE DOO WOP PROJECT Returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse, May 20THE DOO WOP PROJECT Returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse, May 20
March 13, 2023

The Doo Wop Project, featuring stars of Broadway's hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical and Chazz Palminteri's A Bronx Tale, pays homage to the sounds they love by performing renditions of doo wop classics, as well as “doo wop-ifying” modern day favorites!
THE WEDDING BINDER Will Have a Table Reading at the Palace Theater This MonthTHE WEDDING BINDER Will Have a Table Reading at the Palace Theater This Month
March 13, 2023

The Palace Theater Waterbury is inviting a small group of lucky audience members to “The Wedding Binder” a comedy by Jacques Lamarre and directed by Sasha Brätton on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM.
The Windham Theatre Guild Presents Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESSThe Windham Theatre Guild Presents Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
March 13, 2023

The Windham Theatre Guild presents Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig. Performances are March 24, 25, 30, 31, April 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM, and March 26 & April 2, 2023 at 2 PM.
UPCYCLED CINDERELLA - An Imaginative Children's Show is Coming to Little Theatre of ManchesterUPCYCLED CINDERELLA - An Imaginative Children's Show is Coming to Little Theatre of Manchester
March 10, 2023

AN IMAGINATIVE CHILDREN'S SHOW UPCYCLED CINDERELLA is coming to Little Theatre of Manchester on April 22!
share