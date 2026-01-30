MATILDA Comes to Black Rock Theater

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Black Rock Theater has announced its upcoming production of Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, running February 26 through March 1 at Fairfield Theatre Company's StageOne in downtown Fairfield.

Winner of more than 50 international awards, including the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical, Matilda the Musical is a high-energy, heartwarming story of a brilliant young girl who dares to change her destiny. Featuring unforgettable music by Tim Minchin and a book by Dennis Kelly, the musical celebrates courage, imagination, resilience, and the power of young voices.

This production will star Broadway veteran Todd Buonopane in the iconic role of Miss Trunchbull. Buonopane has appeared on Broadway in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Chicago, Grease, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Television audiences may recognize him as Weinerslav on 30 Rock, as well as from appearances on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Grey's Anatomy, Braindead, and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. His Off-Broadway credits include Tartuffe, Henry & Mudge, The Butter & Egg Man, Don't Quit Your Night Job, and The New Yorkers at City Center Encores. Regionally, he has performed at The Old Globe, Papermill Playhouse, Goodspeed Musicals, The Muny, Pasadena Playhouse, Signature Theatre, and many others. A celebrated cabaret artist, Buonopane has headlined concerts and performances nationwide.

Rounding out the professional cast are Kevin Keating, Aliyah Ehlis, Luciano Castaldo, Elle Brandon, Brody Cahill, Gabriel Hobbs, and Ava Martin, alongside a talented ensemble of young performers from Black Rock Theater's acclaimed youth training programs.

The production is directed by Brenna Donahue, with choreography by Broadway's Alex DeLeo. Scenic design is by Ryan Howell, costume design by Dustin Cross, lighting design by Curtis Shields, and music direction by Ben Doyle. Connor Deane, Founder and Executive Director of Black Rock Theater, serves as Executive Producer.

“Matilda is a joyful, empowering story that perfectly reflects our mission,” said Deane. “This production combines Broadway talent with our exceptional young performers, creating an unforgettable theatrical experience for audiences of all ages. We are proud to bring this beloved musical to Fairfield Theatre Company's StageOne as part of our expanding professional season.”

Matilda the Musical is part of Black Rock Theater's growing professional mainstage season at Fairfield Theatre Company, further establishing the organization as a leading cultural and educational force in Fairfield County.