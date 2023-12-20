Long Wharf Theatre Announces Cast of Arthur Miller's A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE

Long Wharf Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its spring production of Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge, which will take place at the iconic waterfront Canal Dock Boathouse in New Haven from February 10 through March 10.

The production is part of Long Wharf Theatre's 2023/2024 season, Theatre of Possibility – embedding the cherished theatre into the fabric of New Haven and redefining traditional theatrical experiences to engage all audiences.

Dominic Fumusa (he/him), who played Kevin Peyton opposite Edie Falco on Showtime's "Nurse Jackie,” will star as Eddie Carbone. Annie Parisse (she/her), known for her role as Alexandra Borgia on “Law & Order,” will star as Eddie's wife, Beatrice. Paten Hughes (she/her), star and co-creator of the hit digital series “Heirloom,” will play Catherine.

Patricia Black (she/her), actress on the hit series “Pose,” will appear as the lawyer Alfieri alongside West End theater actor Antonio Magro (he/him) as Marco and Mark Junek (he/him) as Rodolpho. Rounding out the cast are theater and television actors Mike Boland (he/him) and Todd Cerveris (he/him).



The bold new production will be directed by James Dean Palmer (he/they) and produced in association with Tony-nominated producer Douglas Denoff (he/him) and Myah Shein (she/her). The casting by Stephanie Yankwitt (she/her) and the team at tbd casting co., includes a range of stage, film and television performers.

The creative team transforming the waterfront space into 1950's Brooklyn includes scenic designer You-Shin Chen (she/her), lighting designer Kate McGee (she/her), costume designer Risa Ando (she/her), sound designer Jane Shaw (she/her), and composer Chris Felix (he/him). The fight director and intimacy coordinator is Sean Fletcher Griffin (he/him) of UnkleDave's Fight-House. Ashley Malafronte (she/her) is the Dramaturg and Assistant Director.

A View from the Bridge marks a return of Arthur Miller's work to Long Wharf Theatre, which opened in 1965 with The Crucible. The Boathouse, traditionally used to bring waterfront activities to New Haven's many communities, will be transformed to bring the story to life. With its sweeping views of the New Haven waterfront and the iconic Q Bridge, the space evokes the Brooklyn waterfront where Miller's timeless story takes place.

In 1950s Brooklyn, longshoreman Eddie Carbone harbors a subconscious and jealous affection for his niece, Catherine, whom he is raising with his wife. When distant cousins arrive unexpectedly from Italy and one of them falls for Catherine, Eddie takes drastic measures to protect his fragile American Dream. Deeply relevant, A View from the Bridge wrestles with truths about family, the complexities of how we assimilate and, ultimately, how we view ourselves as Americans.

“I'm thrilled to be a part of the incredible cast and crew behind Long Wharf Theatre's production of A View from the Bridge,” said actor Dominic Fumusa. “As an actor, it's especially meaningful to perform in a space reminiscent of where Eddie's story unfolds and in a city rich in Italian-American history.”

“It's a privilege to tell this classic story that resonates so powerfully with the present moment and thrilling to perform it in such a stunning space,” said actress Annie Parisse. “I love Miller's play, and I'm looking forward to developing this unique production with my cast mates, James Dean Palmer and the creative team at Long Wharf Theatre.”

“This production of A View from the Bridge demonstrates the magic we can create when leading with courage and imagination,” said Jacob G. Padrón, Artistic Director of Long Wharf Theatre. “The show is a sterling example of the innovation and artistic excellence audiences can expect as we continue embarking on this new model and partnering with spaces across the region.”

“Long Wharf Theatre is strengthening our connections with community partners and renowned artists as we reimagine how stories can be told across our region,” said Kit Ingui, Managing Director of Long Wharf Theatre. “A View from the Bridge reflects important histories and timely themes that I'm confident audiences will feel deeply tied to in this space and with this cast.”



Tickets for A View from the Bridge are on sale for the general public at longwharf.org/programming/. Information on Long Wharf Theatre Membership can be found at longwharf.org/membership/. The box office is available via phone at (203) 693-1486 Monday through Friday from 12pm-5pm.