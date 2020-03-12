JANE EYRE And THE KING'S SPEECH Canceled at Hartford Stage

Based on recommendations from state and local government in response to the ongoing challenges posed by COVID-19, Hartford Stage is canceling all remaining performances of Jane Eyre (March 12-14) and the run of The King's Speech, scheduled for March 19 through April 19.

"The safety and health of our community, visiting artists, staff and volunteers always remains our first priority at Hartford Stage," Managing Director Cynthia Rider said. "We know that communities are in need of our solidarity and support in these times and want to encourage neighbors and patrons to meet this crisis with compassion and care rather than fear and division."

Rider added that the theatre will continue to closely monitor all updates and changing circumstances provided by the Connecticut Department of Public Health. Should additional changes be made to upcoming performance schedules, visiting artists, ticket holders, staff, and volunteers will be notified as quickly as possible.

Tickets for Jane Eyre and The King's Speech can be exchanged into performances of Ah, Wilderness! (May 7 - 31) or The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged) (June 11 - 21). All exchange fees will be waived. Alternatively, tickets can be donated back to Hartford Stage, a 501(c)(3) organization, as a tax-deductible contribution at a time of increased financial challenges for the performing arts industry.

Patience is asked for in anticipation of high call volume as the Hartford Stage Box Office staff works to reach out directly to all ticket holders. For quick access to information on ticket exchanges, visit http://hartfordstage.formstack.com/forms/cancellation.





