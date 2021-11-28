East Haddam Stage Company to Present Immersive Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The East Haddam Stage Company hope you have had a lovely Thanksgiving and are ready for the Holiday Season, because they are! EHSCO is delighted that the Wadsworth Mansion in Middletown CT invited them to create their first ever audience immersive, live theatre production of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. The lower floors of the expansive mansion have been turned into Ebenezer Scrooge's business, his home, the Fezziwig party as well as the Cratchit family abode. The fireplaces will be glowing, the music will be playing, and carolers will be singing, as you follow Scrooge on his journey of self-discovery.

Adapted for the mansion by EHSCO's Producing Artistic Director, Kandie Carle, from Canadian playwright Justin Haigh's adaptation of the original story, this is not your typical A Christmas Carol. The setting of the play is 19th century Middletown CT, making this a local, personalized story based on the classic tale. This professional production features 12 actors portraying 24 characters. The actors hail from all over CT. Enjoy hot cocoa before the show. Other beverages will be available for purchase.

Tickets can be purchased in advance directly from the Wadsworth Mansion here: http://www.wadsworthmansion.com/public-events/a-christmas-carol/

The address is 421 Wadsworth Street Middletown CT. The telephone number is: 860-347-1064

There are only 5 performances, on Thursday Evenings from December 3rd through December 19th, so get your tickets soon!



There is some walking and standing as you follow along, but no stairs. The mansion is handicapped accessible. Audience attendance size is set at a maximum of 50 per show, to ensure a safe and comfortable experience for all. Please note that facemasks will be required regardless of vaccination status.