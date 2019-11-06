Donate Winter Outerwear And Save On Select Performances Of LES MISERABLES At Palace Theater

The Palace Theater in partnership with Fox 61 and the United Way of Greater Waterbury are working together to help those in need this winter and are asking for your donation of new or gently used winter outerwear now through November 17.

As a way of saying thank you for donating any of these items: winter boots, coats, hats, scarves or gloves, you can enjoy up to $15 off tickets to one of these select performances of Les Misérables: December 3, 4 (evening only) or 5. Clothing items may be dropped off at the Palace Theater Box Office Lobby .

The engagement of Les Misérables runs December 3-8. For more information call the theater's Box office at 203.346.2000 or visit the website www.palacetheaterct.org.





