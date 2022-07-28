DIRTY DANCING 35TH ANNIVERSARY Screening Announced At The Ridgefield Playhouse, August 14

The Ridgefield Playhouse is bringing Dirty Dancing back to the big screen to celebrate the film's 35th Anniversary! Start practicing your dance moves and reserve your tickets for two screenings on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 3pm and 7pm, as part of the Cohen and Wolf, P.C. Movie Series.

Come early and capture the moment at the "Kellerman's Photo Booth" and enjoy signature drinks at the bar. Bonus content includes Loved by generations of fans, this cinematic treasure has inspired multiple films, a stage version, and reality dance competitions watched around the world. On the film's 35th anniversary, celebrate the magic of Dirty Dancing and its timeless themes of love, family, class, and perseverance all over again.

Dirty Dancing, staring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, was one of the highest-grossing films of 1987, according to Box Office Mojo. One of the songs from the film, "(I've Had) The Time of My Life," went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 60th Academy Awards. Whether for a date night of a girls' night out - this is the perfect night out at the movies!

Baby (Jennifer Grey) is one listless summer away from the Peace Corps. Hoping to enjoy her youth while it lasts, she's disappointed when her summer plans deposit her at a sleepy resort in the Catskills with her parents. Her luck turns around, however, when the resort's dance instructor, Johnny (Patrick Swayze), enlists Baby as his new partner, and the two fall in love. Baby's father forbids her from seeing Johnny, but she's determined to help him perform the last big dance of the summer.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($10.50 - $12.50) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.