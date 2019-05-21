Chris Tucker Returns With His Stand-Up Routine At Mohegan Sun Arena

International award-winning actor and comedian, Chris Tucker, will return to Mohegan Sun Arena with a hilarious new stand-up routine on Saturday, August 10th at 8:00pm.

Tickets are $45.00, $35.00 and $25.00 and go on sale Friday, May 24th at 10:00am through Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster customers may log on to ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on Saturday, May 25th at 10:00am, subject to availability.

Chris Tucker is best known for playing the role of Detective James Carter in the Rush Hour film series. He became a favorite on HBO's Def Comedy Jam in the 1990s and came to prominence in his first starring role, the 1995 film cult classic Friday starring alongside Ice Cube. In 1997, Tucker embarked on his first production as executive producer and co-starred in the hit movie, Money Talks and shortly after appeared in the highly successful Luc Besson's The Fifth Element.

In 2006, Tucker negotiated an unprecedented $25 million salary to appear in Rush Hour 3, which at the time made him the highest paid actor in Hollywood. Chris Tucker co-starred in the 2013 Oscar nominated film Silver Linings Playbook. His first stand-up film, Chris Tucker Live, was released exclusively on Netflix in 2015, and marked the first project that Tucker has starred in and executively produced through his company, Chris Tucker Entertainment. Tucker's latest film is Ang Lee's powerful Iraq war-centric film, Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk. To date, Tucker has starred in films that have collectively grossed over one billion dollars in box office sales world-wide.

In 2018, he attained a successful U.S. and international comedy stand-up tour, receiving rave reviews from all over the world. His 2018 tour included a UK stop for shows in September thru October and also his first ever stand-up comedy show in South Africa in November.

Outside of comedy, Tucker is a dedicated humanitarian traveling around the world doing philanthropic work to make a difference through his Chris Tucker Foundation (CTF). A non-profit organization dedicated to making a positive impact in youth and families locally, nationally and internationally through innovative initiatives and by funding life-changing programs. His participation in the documentary, MTV's Diary of Bono and Chris Tucker: Aiding Africa MTV Fight for Your Right Aiding Africa and in the Live 8 concert, served his mission to help raise awareness and money to combat the AIDS crisis and poverty in Africa. It has been his passion ever since, to continue to use his life and work to make a positive difference locally and globally.

Mohegan Sun Arena is now ranked consistently among the top venues in the world according to Billboard Magazine, Pollstar and Venues Now. Mohegan Sun Arena is consistently ranked among the top three "Arenas in the World for its Size" and top 15 in the "World for All Size Venues." The award - winning venue is the "#1 Casino Venue in the World," "#1 Social Media Venue in the World" and a seven - time national award - winner for "Arena of the Year." For more information on concerts and other great events, visit Mohegan Sun. For information on this week's schedule, call the Entertainment and Special Events hotline at 1.888.226.7711.





