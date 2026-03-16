Spotlight: STEREOPHONIC at Palace Theater

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The most Tony Award-winning show of 2024. The most Tony Award-nominated play of all time. STEREOPHONIC mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough.

Written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and featuring original music by Arcade Fire’s Will Butler, STEREOPHONIC invites the audience to immerse themselves — with fly-on-the-wall intimacy — in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.