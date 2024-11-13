Cast Set For SHE LOVES ME at Long Wharf Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Long Wharf Theatre nnounced the cast and creative team for its fall production of She Loves Me, written by Jerry Bock (music), Joe Masteroff (book), and Sheldon Harnick (lyrics), which will take place at The Lab at ConnCORP in Hamden. The production will run from November 30 to December 15, 2024. The highly-anticipated production is part of Long Wharf Theatre’s 60th anniversary season, whose theme Building Our Future Together celebrates the company’s innovative producing model as it continues to activate the many “stages” throughout Greater New Haven.

Under the direction of Artistic Director Jacob G. Padrón (he/him), in his directorial debut for Long Wharf Theatre, She Loves Me takes place in 1930s Budapest, a city full of romance, beauty, and possibility–and one in the midst of historic and monumental change. Against the backdrop of Europe “between the wars,” Padrón manifests his timeless vision for She Loves Me as a love letter to working-class people everywhere moving through a complex world in search of hope and connection. In this fresh interpretation, audiences will be transported into the heart of a perfume shop where the misadventures of Georg Nowack and Amalia Balash are sure to delight theatergoers of all ages as they discover love in a most unexpected way. Set in an intimate space, audiences will feel the magic of She Loves Me in every tender moment and melodic refrain of this Golden Age musical theatre gem.

Galvanizing its vision of “theatre for everyone,” Long Wharf Theatre’s production of She Loves Me, as interpreted by a cast of BIPOC theatre artists, finds a powerful synergy with its venue, ConnCORP, a vibrant community-centered incubator for local BIPOC business owners and entrepreneurs.

To create a more intimate production of She Loves Me, Padrón enlisted the expertise of Grammy-nominated orchestrator Andy Einhorn. Einhorn, known for his work with renowned artists like Audra McDonald, will create new orchestrations to highlight the musical influences and character-driven moments of the score. The production will feature a simple unit set and a band of four musicians, allowing for a deeper exploration of the relationships among the characters against the backdrop of the story.

Geoff Josselson oversaw casting direction for this production, which includes:

Julius Thomas III (Georg Nowack) is an NAACP Theatre Award-nominated actor whose credits include Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton and starring in Motown: The Musical (Berry Gordy). He has participated in 4 Broadway shows, 6 Broadway National Tours, and a host of Regional Theatre appearances.

Alicia Kaori’s (Amalia Balash) credits include Sweeney Todd (Broadway), The King and I (Broadway and National Tour), The Sound of Music (Paramount Theatre Aurora), “NCIS: Hawai’i” (CBS), and “Mozart in the Jungle” (Amazon).

Danny Bolero’s (Ladislov Sipos/Ensemble) credits include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Broadway), In the Heights (Kevin; Broadway and 1st National Tour), Miss You Like Hell (The Public Theater), Bedbugs (Arclight Theatre), Roughly Speaking (TADA), Informed Consent (Gulfshore Playhouse), Golem of Havana (Barrington Stage Company), City of Angels (Goodspeed Musicals), The Drowsy Chaperone (Music Theatre Wichita), and La Posada Majica (South Coast Rep). He’s currently developing his solo piece Shadowboxing and co-producing the documentary *Hidden Ancestry*.

Jacob Heimer’s (Customer/Ensemble) credits include Theater: Soul Doctor (Off Broadway), Milk and Honey (York Theatre/Musicals in Mufti), Twelfth Night (Elm Shakespeare), Seminar (W.H.A.T.), Paloma (Kitchen Theatre), Next to Normal (Music Theatre CT), and a reading of The Visitor (Daniel Sullivan, dir.; The Public Theater).

Kara Mikula’s (Customer/Ensemble) credits include A Man of No Importance (Mrs. Curtin) at Classic Stage Company, directed by John Doyle; The Cradle Will Rock (Sister Mister/Professor Trixie/Pianist) at Classic Stage Company, directed by John Doyle; Allegro (understudied 6 actor/musicians and performed Marjorie) at Classic Stage Company, also directed by John Doyle.

Graham Stevens’ (Steven Kodaly/Head Waiter) credits include Robber Bridegroom (Roundabout Theatre Co.), Peter and the Starcatcher (New World Stages), In Transit (Primary Stages), The Lightning Thief (Lucille Lortel Theater), Skippyjon Jones (Theatreworks / USA), Man of La Mancha (Triad Stage), Into the Woods, Xanadu (Hangar Theatre Co.), and Up Here (La Jolla Playhouse).

Raphael Nash Thompson’s (Zolton Maraczek) credits include Shared Sentences (Houses On The Moon Theater); Mrs. Warren’s Profession, Heartbreak House(Gingold Theatrical Group), F*cking A (Signature Theatre); Pericles (dir. Trevor Nunn, Theatre for a New Audience), Every Day a Visitor (Clurman Theatre); Pericles, Volpone, The Witch of Edmonton, Edward II (Red Bull Theater); Miss You Like Hell (Baltimore Center Stage), The Guard (City Theatre), and All the Days(McCarter Theatre).

Felix Torrez-Ponce’s (Arpad Laszlo/Busboy/Ensemble) credits include Sweeney Todd on Broadway, A Christmas Carol (The Denver Center),The Light in the Piazza, Newsies (American Gothic).

Mariand Torres’ (Ilona Ritter) Broadway credits include Lempicka, Hadestown, Wicked, and In Transit, Prince of Broadway (Japan world premiere, directed by Harold Prince/Susan Stroman), Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (Off Broadway), and School of Rock.

Aurelia Williams’ (Customer/Ensemble) credits include Parade (Broadway), In Transit (Broadway), Suffs (The Public Theater) Sistas the Musical, They Wrote That, Ragtime (Ellis Island), All Shook Up (National Tour), and Ain't Misbehavin’.

Sumi Yu’s (Customer/Ensemble) credits include the world premiere of Greater Clements at Lincoln Center Theater, Call Me Madam at Encores! New York City Center, and Disney's Freaky Friday at La Jolla Playhouse.



In addition to Artistic Director Jacob G. Padrón, the creative team includes Miles Plant (Music Director), Andy Einhorn (Orchestrator), Chris Bell (Choreographer), Jessica Durdock Moreno (Dramaturg), Emmie Finckel (Set Designer), Sarita Fellows (Costume Designer), Jiyoun Chang (Lighting Designer), Alex Neumann(Sound Designer), Geoff Josselson (Casting), Jenny Kennedy (Production Stage Manager), Joseph Distl (Assistant Stage Manager), and Yan Li (Music Assistant).

“This production of She Loves Me demonstrates the deep connection that we can facilitate when we create with imagination, intention, and equity in mind,” said Jacob G. Padrón, Artistic Director of Long Wharf Theatre. “This talented team of actors and creatives brings a unique energy and depth to the show that will captivate audiences. I can't wait to see them bring this beloved musical to life on stage in yet another community space that Long Wharf has been able to reimagine.”

