Cast Announced For Playhouse On Park's World Premiere Of THE BARONESS

THE BARONESS, a play by Connecticut Playwright Jacques Lamarre, will have its World Premiere at Playhouse on Park, running June 4th - 22nd.

“Baroness Elsa Schraeder has arrived at the Von Trapp mansion to seal the deal: her engagement to Austria's most eligible bachelor, Georg Von Trapp. What the Baroness doesn't count on mucking up her plans: a yodeling and curtain-sewing failed nun. Refusing to let a dowdy governess get the better of her, the Baroness takes to her room to plot her revenge, when a certain telegram delivery boy climbs through her window. Don't miss this hilarious new comedy by the writer of I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGHETTI, and one of the co-writers of CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS.”

THE BARONESS (ELSA) will be played by Sarah Street. Credits include BECKETT BRIEFS, alongside Oscar Winner F. Murray Abraham, MOLLY SWEENEY, ARISTOCRATS, BELFAST GIRLS (The Irish Repertory Theatre) INTELLIGENCE, Dutch Kills Theater Co. at Edinburgh Fringe SKYLIGHT, Palm Beach Dramaworks, ABIGAIL'S PARTY, The Barrow Group/The Pond theatre Co. ROLF will be played by NICK APOSTOLINA. Credits include Laguna Playhouse/North Coast Rep: Mordred CAMELOT; Syracuse Stage: Hally MASTER HAROLD…AND THE BOYS; Deaf West: Phil THE SOLID LIFE OF SUGAR WATER; Chalk Circle Collective: Roland CONSTELLATIONS.

The Baroness will be directed by Michael Schiralli. Mr. Schiralli directs coast to coast and internationally. Recent credits: Nico Underground, Why'd You Do It?, A Chanukah Charol, England (Crowded Space); Godzilla's Prince (EAG); Secondo (Seven Angels). He has directed Jackie Hoffman, Darlene Love, Kristin Chenoweth, Beth Leavel, Jason Robert Brown, Coco Peru, David Rashe, Adam Pascal, Seth Rudetsky.

Tickets for THE BARONESS are now on sale, ranging from $25.00 to $55.00. Group rates are available! All tickets are subject to a $2.50 service charge. Discounted preview performances are Wednesday, June 4, at 7:30 pm and Thursday, June 5, at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm. Regular Performances are June 6 - 22. Fridays at 8:00 pm, Saturdays at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm, Sundays at 2:00 pm*, Tuesdays at 2:00 pm, Wednesdays at 7:30 pm, and Thursdays at 7:30pm.

*Talk Back with the cast following matinee performances.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org.

