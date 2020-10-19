CT Flagship Producing Theaters Respond To Governor's Grant Program To Support The Arts

State Funding is a welcome step toward helping theaters recover.

Connecticut's Flagship Producing Theaters (CFPT) appreciate Governor Lamont's announcement today that the state will use $9 million in federal CARES Act funding to establish a new COVID Relief Fund for the Arts. This investment is vital to our efforts to survive the financial devastation caused by the pandemic, as ours were among the first businesses to close and will be last on the list to reopen.

The CFPT see this grant program as a creative first step in providing assistance to our theaters which are vital to the state's economy and overall health. Each of our theaters will now seek additional donations from individuals, corporations and foundations to maximize the impact of the Relief Fund grants. We urge the federal government also to do its part and pass legislation that will provide significant direct support of theaters and other arts organizations to help us survive. We must be clear: without all of this support, our theaters and many arts organizations may face permanent closure.

Our road to recovery is long, but we are thankful for efforts like this that recognize the importance of nonprofit performing arts organizations to the state's economic health and vitality. CFPT are responsible for over $42 million in direct economic activity and 1,700 jobs in Connecticut and are anxious to return to our stages and create joyful experiences to help all of us recover.

CFPT is a consortium of Tony Award-winning nonprofit institutions including the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, Goodspeed Musicals, Hartford Stage, Long Wharf Theatre, Westport Country Playhouse, and Yale Repertory Theatre.

