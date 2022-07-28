CHARLES IVES MUSIC FESTIVAL AND OUTDOOR EXPO Comes to The Ridgefield Playhouse, August 7

It's an outdoor day of fun and music when People's United, a Division of M&T Bank presents the Charles Ives Music Festival at The Ridgefield Playhouse - a FREE family event on August 7.

Bring the entire family for a free, outdoor day of fun! People's United, a Division of M&T Bank presents the Charles Ives Music Festival at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, August 7, 2022 beginning at 12pm with an expo featuring local artists and businesses sharing product information, samples and demonstrations. There will also be food samples, food for purchase and much more! The performance begins at 2pm with summer chamber music featuring aspiring youth musicians performing side by side with world-class professional artists in chamber music groups. Each summer The Ridgefield Playhouse hosts a FREE event as a "thank you" to the community, bringing in more than 500 attendees each year. Past events have included "Shakespeare on the Green" performances with Hudson Valley Shakespeare as well as a performance of "Love Letters" directed by ACT of CT's Daniel C. Levine. This year's event with the Charles Ives Music Festival includes music that honors the legacy of Charles Ives through performances of his works, music of other American composers and musicians, and music that transcends the traditional boundaries of classical music. Without the support of business partners such as People's United, a Division of M&T Bank as well as our sponsors Eric Diefenbach & JK Brown, Patricia & Donald Weeden, Ann & Steve Carlson as well as support from Kathleen & Dave Lyons, All Season Party Rentals, Pepsi and Westy Self Storage, it would not be possible to have families experience this incredible cultural event for free!

Before the performance, visit our FREE outdoor expo from 12 - 2pm. The expo will feature local businesses sharing product information, samples and demonstrations. There will be food samples, food for purchase and much more! Vendors include Farmers Insurance of CT - Dennis Perkins Agency, Marla Beth Designs, Mirame Swim, Lydette Alexis Shop, Turning Point Healing & Education Center, Makidada Handmade Jewelry, Rocks on Crocs, JujuBeeLove, Rockwater Pottery, Cool Chick Leggings, Happy Art Chick, Norwalk River Valley Trail, Pink Lemon, The Hamlet NY, Music & Arts, oHHo Plants with Benefits, Java Tejidos.

At 2pm, the concert will take place under the tent on the field next to The Ridgefield Playhouse. Music includes pieces by Chris Cerrone, CIMF Composer-in-Residence Hannah Lash, CIMF Artistic Director Paul Frucht, award-winning composer John Williams, Pulitzer-prize winning composer John Corigliano, and more! CIMF artists hold positions in major American orchestras such as the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and the Dallas Symphony, lead acclaimed chamber ensembles, and perform on Broadway. CIMF student musicians perform at an advanced level and play alongside the professional artists.

For more information or to reserve your free tickets, visit The Ridgefield Playhouse website at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.