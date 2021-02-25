BWW Exclusive: Leading Ladies with Special Guest Jodi Stevens

Today on Leading Ladies is Jodi Stevens- a Broadway veteran from shows such as Urban Cowboy and Jekyll and Hyde.

She and husband, Emmy nominee Scott Bryce founded SBE Performance and Productions. https://sbestudio.com/.

Leading Ladies (c) is presented by New Paradigm Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 nonprofit theatre promoting social responsiblity and fostering creative problem solvers, leaders, and global citizens through theatre arts education and productions based in Connecticut. This series is one of the ways that NPT features their outstanding Youth Board of directors . Hosts Sienna Rubin (14) and Helen Hen (13) are members of the youth board and all the production, editing and on-camera work is facilitated by them with some guidance from our professionals. Artistic Director and Broadway veteran, Kristin Huffman says, "New Paradigm is a theatre with a social conscience. We produce events and shows that not only entertain with Broadway pros, but that also connect directly to our community and teach youth leadership. www.nptheatre.org.