Caroline Kinsolving Cast in CIRCUS FIRE at TheatreWorks Hartford

Caroline Kinsolving has been cast in CIRCUS FIRE at TheatreWorks Hartford. The production, conceived by Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero and written by Connecticut playwright Jacques Lamarre, has been extended due to early ticket demand.

Directed by Jared Mezzocchi, the multi-media production will be staged on site at historic Foot Guard Hall. The play draws on extensive local research, including interviews and personal accounts from Connecticut residents, and tells the story of the Hartford circus fire.

The production features more than 100 characters portrayed by a cast of ten actors and two local students. Performances are already selling out ahead of opening.