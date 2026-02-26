Goodspeed Musicals to Present ANNIE AUDITION EXPERIENCE

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Goodspeed Musicals will present the Annie Audition Experience, the first step of the audition process to find local Connecticut girls to play Annie and the orphans for Goodspeed’s 50th anniversary production of Annie this fall. Whether your “little girl” has performed on stage a hundred times or puts on shows in the backyard every weekend, Goodspeed encourages 8- to 12-year-olds of all experience levels to join in March.

The Annie Audition Experience will take place on March 15 and 22 at Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn., and March 29 at Hartford Stage Rehearsal Studios in Hartford, Conn. Participants will register on-site, starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until noon or until 100 children have registered. Each child will be assigned a time slot on a first-come, first-served basis. The first Audition Experience slot will be at 10 a.m.



Children will be brought into the audition room in groups to play an acting game, learn a brief dance, and learn a song from the show. No preparation of audition material is necessary for this experience. Goodspeed is looking for trained or untrained, authentic talent.

All participants will be notified whether or not they have been chosen to move on to the next step in the audition process within a few days of their Audition Experience.

Interested children must be available for all performance and rehearsal dates (Sept. 29 – Jan. 2, 2027) and must participate in one of the Audition Experiences in order to audition for Goodspeed’s production (unless they have representation and can submit in New York). Children do not need to be members of Actors’ Equity to audition or to participate.



Goodspeed’s Annie Audition Experiences will be held either at The Alice Hammerstein Mathias Rehearsal Studio, 20B Norwich Rd., East Haddam, Conn., (parking is available at the Goodspeed parking area) or at Hartford Stage Rehearsal Studios, 942 Main St., second floor, Hartford Conn.



Goodspeed reaffirms its commitment to nondiscrimination and a flexible, imaginative casting policy. Children of all ethnicities are strongly encouraged to audition. For more information, please contact Jakob Harding, producing assistant, at jharding@goodspeed.org or visit www.goodspeed.org/annie-audition-experience.

