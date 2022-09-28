2nd Annual Ocean State Black and Funny Improv Festival Announced at Contemporary Theater Company

Looking for some laughs this fall? Look no further than The Contemporary Theater Company's 2nd Annual Ocean State Black and Funny Improv Festival. The festival runs October 6 - 9 with performances Thursday - Saturday at 7 pm and 9 pm at the theater in Downtown Wakefield.

After a successful inaugural festival last fall and a triumphant return of the Ocean State Improv Festival this summer, the theater is excited to bring back this festival, which focuses on Black improvisers and encourages audience members and students of all races to attend.

"I love this festival because it intentionally supports Black joy," says John Gebretatose who will be returning to the festival with his duo The Unprounceables. "It affirms that Black people can do improv and be good at it, from the shows to the fantastic improv workshops."



The festival will feature groups from across the country, including The Unprounceables, Shannon Stott, and Wakanda vs Everybody who all performed at the inaugural festival, Broke Gravy who were a huge hit at the 2019 Ocean State Improv Festival, and groups who are new to the festival like Cake Walk.

There will also be workshops open to the public taught by headliners at the festival including Gebretatose and Stott. Workshops have become a staple of the improv festivals at the Contemporary Theater Company, allowing locals to learn from teachers from across the country.

"The festival is beautiful because it's open for all races to watch and take workshops from wonderfully talented Black people," says Gebretatose.

New this year is the Ocean State Black and Funny Ensemble, which is bringing together individual Black improvisers from across the county and right here in RI to learn together and form an ensemble over the course of the weekend. Many folks may be the only Black improvisers in their community, so this is an opportunity for them to travel and participate in the festival.

"More of us should experience the magic of playing in person with an all-Black team!" says Stephanie Rae of the Black Improv Alliance.



Everything at this festival is made up on the spot. This makes the festival full of one-of-a-kind experiences that you will not want to miss.



For more information about tickets and registration for workshops, visit www.contemporarytheatercompany.com.