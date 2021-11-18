The Crane Family To Be Honored With The Drexel Hero Award At The 2021 Drexel Theatre Gala

On Sunday, December 5, the Friends of the Drexel will present the Drexel Hero Award to the Crane Family as part of the 2021 Drexel Theatre Gala. The award acknowledges individuals who have made exceptional contributions in support of the Drexel Theatre and independent film in central Ohio.

The Crane Family is a multi-generational, philanthropic force that has supported the Friends of the Drexel since its founding in 2009. After the 2016 complete renovation of the historical, Art Deco landmark, the Drexel's 90-seat cinema was named the Crane Family Theatre. Family members continue to dedicate annual support to the Drexel, ensuring the longevity of the beloved community gathering place, and support the community's arts, education, social services, and public projects with equal enthusiasm.

"We are so pleased to serve as Honorary Chairs of the 2021 Drexel Gala and recognize the Crane Family with the Drexel Hero Award," stated Jane Grote Abell and Tom Krouse. "It is no surprise that the support from the community for the Drexel and in thanking the Crane Family for their leadership has been exceptional. We are looking forward to a wonderful celebration."

The 2021 Drexel Gala will be held at the Jeffrey Mansion Carriage Court at 6pm on Sunday, December 5. In-person tickets are sold out, but $75 virtual tickets may be purchased here. Proceeds from the gala provide essential operating support for Friends of the Drexel, including programming for youth and families at the Drexel Theatre.

"It is so fitting that we are celebrating the Drexel, a true icon of our community, in the newly renovated Carriage House of the Jeffrey Mansion, another icon of our community. Both are symbols of historical importance, and both are cherished and supported throughout Columbus," said Friends of the Drexel board chair Bonnie Milenthal. "It is also significant that this year's Drexel Hero Award will be presented to the Crane Family for their multi-generational, caring leadership of our central Ohio community."

"The Drexel Theatre and Crane family are irreplaceable parts of the Bexley and Columbus communities," stated Gala chairs Kim Rice Wilson and Jim Wilson. "We are grateful to serve as chairs of a wonderful committee that has the opportunity to honor both at the 2021 Drexel Gala. The outpouring of support we have already seen confirms that, like us, many see how important the Drexel is to our community."

2021 Drexel Theatre Gala sponsors include The Tad and Nancy Jeffrey Fund, The Shackelford Family Fund, Mary Lazarus, Carol J. Andreae & Jim P. Garland, Donatos, Jill Jeffrey Kingsley, Susan Tomasky and Ron Ungvarsky, and Miriam and Bernie Yenkin.