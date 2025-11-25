DEAF SANTA CLAUS Documentary To Have Columbus Premiere At Drexel Theatre

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Drexel Theatre will co-present the Columbus Premiere of Deaf Santa Claus, a new feature documentary film, on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 7 p.m. at the historic Drexel Theatre (2254 E. Main St.). The screening arrives as part of the documentary’s national theatrical rollout.

The event brings together families, educators, advocates, and community leaders for an evening focused on storytelling and community dialogue. ASL interpreters will be available, and the film will screen with open captions to ensure full accessibility for all attendees. A free pre-show networking event, co-hosted by the Ohio Deaf Association, will begin at 6 p.m.

Following the film, the Drexel will host a post-screening conversation with Deaf Santa Claus Charles Graves and Executive Producer Evan Winegard, moderated by Megan Fitze, Executive Director of Arts Possible Ohio. Founded in 1986, Arts Possible Ohio works with artists of all ages who have disabilities to support accessibility, advance artistic careers, build community, and strengthen academic outcomes through arts-integrated education.

Deaf Santa Claus follows Charles Graves, whose resemblance to the traditional holiday figure shapes his pursuit of becoming a professional Deaf Santa. The documentary, co-directed by Ben Shelton and Anthony Mowl, traces Graves’ journey through Santa school and the support systems that help him navigate his goals for his family and community. The film examines access, identity, and resilience across Deaf and hearing experiences.

“Deaf Santa Claus represents the deepest core of our work as an independent exhibitor: to welcome diverse communities to our theater centered around the cinematic arts. This documentary exemplifies our mission, and we're honored to share the joy, connectedness, and understanding the film brings,” said Drexel Theatre Director Mack Glasgow.

Central Ohio is home to a growing Deaf and hard-of-hearing community supported by early childhood programs, educational institutions, advocacy organizations, interpreting services, and cultural groups that contribute to the region’s accessibility infrastructure. That foundation makes Columbus a fitting stop on the film’s national tour.

Tickets for the Columbus Premiere are $13.50/$11.50 ($9.50 for Drexel members) and are available at Drexel.net.

The Deaf Santa Claus Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to expanding inclusive holiday traditions through film, live events, and educational programming, supports the national rollout of the documentary. Its mission centers on creating inclusive celebrations that ensure all children and families are seen, valued, and included in the holiday season.