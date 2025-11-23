Columbus Children’s Theatre MR. SCROOGE Cast Announced

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The cast for Columbus Children's Theatre's production of Mr. Scrooge at Studio One, Riffe Center has been announced ahead of its run from December 5 through 23.

This beloved CCT classic brings performers of all ages together on stage, making it a holiday tradition your family will cherish for years to come. Get your tickets today and make this magical musical part of your holiday celebrations. The show runs 60 minutes.

The cast is as follows: Jay Rittberger (Ebenezer Scrooge), Amy Rittberger (Bob Cratchit/Ghost of Jacob Marley), Olivia Noel (Mrs. Cratchit/Ghost of Christmas Past), Eden Ireland (Tiny Tim/Ghost of Christmas Future), Tonya Kraner (Mrs. Dilber/Mrs. Fezziwig/Ghost of Christmas Present), Tanner Wink (Fred/Young Scrooge/Undertaker's Assistant), Caleb Jingo (Mr. Fezziwig/Orphanage Man), Lilly Buck (Martha Cratchit/Isabel), Lauralee Jingo (Orphanage Woman/Undertaker), Sam Stultz (Harry Cratchit), Allie Fullerman (Elsie Cratchit), Harper Weaver (Match Girl), and Hugo Bachman (Turkey Boy).

The ensemble includes Avery Andruzis, Jo Boyd, Elizabeth Jones, Luke Lowe, Blakely Miller, Sebastian Peoples, Ani Rittberger, Isaac Rittberger, and Addison Sharp.

The show plays with the following show schedule: Friday, December 5 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, December 6 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.; Sunday, December 7 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Friday, December 12 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, December 13 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.; Sunday, December 14 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Friday, December 19 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, December 20 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.; Sunday, December 21 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Monday, December 22 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Tuesday, December 23 at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.

