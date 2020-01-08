The Columbus Symphony Cares About Kids Concert To Benefit CSO Educational Initiatives

Returning for only its second year, The Columbus Symphony Cares About Kids Concert will feature Assistant Conductor Andrés Lopera leading the Columbus Symphony in a special performance to benefit the organization's educational initiatives. In addition to a spectacular program that includes works by Mozart, Falla, Copland, and Marquez, members of the Columbus Symphony Youth Orchestra will perform side-by-side with the orchestra in Liszt's Les Préludes. Proceeds from this special, one-night-only event will directly support the CSO's education programs that reached more than 23,000 children, teachers, and families in the 2018-19 season.

The Columbus Symphony presents The Columbus Symphony Cares About Kids Concert at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Saturday, February 8, at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.columbussymphony.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

The full program for the evening will include:

Liszt - Les Préludes (side-by-side with the CSYO)

Mozart - Piano Concert No. 21: I. Allegro maestoso featuring 16-year-old guest pianist Gavin George

Intermission

Falla - Suite No. 2 from "The Three-Cornered Hat"

Copland - Three Latin American Sketches

Marquez - Danzon No. 2

The Columbus Symphony's education programs include the Young People's Concerts, Mindful Music Moments, Backstage with the Symphony, in-school concerts/small ensemble, Columbus Symphony Youth Orchestras, Young Musicians Competition, Side by Side with the CSO, master classes, Young Musicians' Showcase, Concerts for Kids, Popcorn Pops, Music Educator Awards, and bus transportation to and from many of these programs.





Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories

More Hot Stories For You