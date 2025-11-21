Comedian Zarna Garg To Perform Live In The Southern Theatre In March 2026

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Comedian Zarna Garg will perform live at the Southern Theatre on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. as part of her current tour, Zarna Garg: Million Dollar Excuses. The performance will take place at 21 E. Main St. in Columbus. Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre, online at capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Garg is known for her blend of humor, personal storytelling, and social commentary, which she has developed across more than 400 short-form videos created with her family. Her work has drawn an online following of more than two million fans and over a billion views. An immigrant from India based in New York City, she has built her comedic voice around themes of cultural identity, parenthood, and contemporary American life.

Her debut comedy special One in a Billion premiered on Amazon Prime, followed by Practical People Win on Hulu as part of the platform’s Hilarious Comedy Series. Her debut book This American Woman became a New York Times Best Seller. Garg also hosts The Zarna Garg Family Show podcast, which features her family discussing current issues through a comedic lens.

Garg has received critical attention for her live performances. Jason Zinoman of The New York Times wrote, “Garg has the kind of presence that powers network sitcoms.” She has appeared on tours across the United States, Europe, India, and Dubai, and recently opened for Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on their Restless Leg Tour. Her film work includes a role in A Nice Indian Boy, which premiered at the 2024 SXSW Festival.

Her television and media credits include appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Talk, Today Show, Sherri, and Late Night with Seth Meyers. She has been featured on Apple TV’s Gutsy, This American Life, and The Today Show. In 2023, Variety named her one of its “10 Comics to Watch.”

Garg is a regular performer at New York’s Comedy Cellar and has appeared at festivals including the 2023 and 2024 Just For Laughs Comedy Festival and the 2024 Netflix Is a Joke Comedy Festival. Her honors include Kevin Hart’s Lyft Comics competition, the 2021 Ladies of Laughter Award, and the Top Comedy Feature award at the 2019 Austin Film Festival for her screenplay Rearranged, which also earned a Nicholl Fellowships semifinalist placement.