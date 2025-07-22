Photos: Inside New Albany High School Theatre Department’s SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This summer’s installment of Shakespeare Under the Stars, Shakespeare in Love marked Elliott Lemberg’s 50th production as head of the New Albany High School Theatre Department! For Mr. Lemberg, 50 productions also highlight 18 years of commitment to his students and their education. His impact has a far greater reach than the classroom or stage, his leadership and vision make him an invaluable asset to the school, the theatre and to the community of New Albany.

Founded in 1997, the New Albany High School Theatre Department was initially led by Karrie Horton, who was also serving as NAHS Director of Vocal Music. As the departments grew, Ms. Horton knew that it was time to bring in someone who could take the theatre to the next level. With that, then Principal Scott Stuart began his search to bring the best of the best to New Albany. His search led him to Ball State University where he was told, “if you want the BEST, you want Elliott Lemberg.” The rest, as they say, is history.

Elliott joined the faculty of New Albany High School in 2007 after his graduation with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Directing and Theatre Education. Elliott was instrumental in opening the McCoy Center for Performing Arts and helped to install its basic operations. The McCoy quickly became his home away from home and it is where he has helped to develop the theatrical talents of thousands of students both on stage and off. Many of whom have gone on to study the performing arts in college and have continued to have celebrated careers in the theatre.

Mr. Lemberg first discovered his love for the theatre during his junior year in high school when he played Elwood P. Dowd in Harvey, and he was hooked! He discovered the sheer power of the theatre and its ability to build a vast array of valuable skills in those who participate and has made it his life’s work to give those opportunities to others:

Creativity: Theatre provides a space to express yourself artistically, encouraging imagination, storytelling and emotional exploration.

Builds Life Skills That Apply On Stage and Off: Students learn critical thinking, public speaking, spontaneity, problem solving, teamwork, and time management as they collaborate on productions.

Exposure to the Arts: Theatre teaches the history and appreciation of drama, literature, history and performance. It also introduces technical aspects like lighting, sound, set design, costume making and stage management. Confidence & Personal Growth: The arts create belonging. Many students who are shy or unsure of themselves find their voice in theatre, encouraging them to take risks in a safe, supportive environment. Career Pathway: For students interested in acting, directing, writing, stage design or theatre tech, theatre can be the first step toward a career, offering opportunities to compete in award shows or festivals and building a portfolio and resume.

Elliott’s belief in the benefits of theatre have led him to grow the NAHS Theatre Department from two sections of Introduction to Drama to a robust course offering that includes a re-design of his KAP Theatre course next year! Ultimately, this revamped course will allow students to produce smaller shows within the confines of the school day, providing all students an opportunity to experiment with theatre and explore all sides of a theatrical production.

Mr. Lemberg’s passion for the performing arts is contagious. His innovative vision tells each story in unique and memorable ways using music, movement, dance and lighting to give the audience glimpses into the magic that is to come. Elliott leads his students to create their character interpretations using their minds, intellect and ability.

New Albany High School’s Thespian Troupe 6596 is also led by Mr. Lemberg. The International Thespian Society is an organization that recognizes and honors theatrical accomplishments and encourages growth within each troupe. The Ohio Thespian Society hosts an annual conference which opens with the All-Ohio Show. Open auditions are held for Thespians across the State and represent the Best of the Best in Ohio High School Theatre. This year Elliott had his first student, Freshman Hope Rooney, participate in the All-Ohio show, John Proctor is the Villian. This was particularly exciting as this production premiered on Broadway the same night!

Most recently the CAPA Marquee Awards, designed to celebrate, support, and advocate for high school musical theatre education throughout central Ohio, announced a staggering 12 nominations for Mr. Lemberg’s production of A Chorus Line.

The future is bright for New Albany with Elliott Lemberg leading the way in its thriving performing arts community. The popularity and demand from New Albany residents have been growing over the years with the development of the New Albany Middle School Theatre Department and New Albany Youth Theatre. All three companies are incredibly supportive of each other and have created a collaborative community among themselves to help foster our children’s development from ages 7-18! Additionally, Mr. Lemberg continues to seek out partnerships with local business to foster community engagement and growth. We look forward to seeing what else Mr. Lemberg has in store for us in the coming years, starting with his 2025-2026 Theatre Season which is brimming with unforgettable shows: Chicago November 20-22, Romeo and Juliet April 24-26, April 30-May 1-3, Return to the Forbidden Planet July 31- August 2. Tickets will be available to purchase via www.tickets.capa.com

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer