Avalon Theatre And Friends Of The Marysville Public Library Host Big-Screen Showing Of THE GRINCH

The Avalon Theatre is inviting the Union County community to a festive and family-friendly holiday celebration featuring a screening of Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS on Saturday, December 20, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. This event is proudly presented in partnership with the Friends of the Marysville Public Library, bringing together local organizations committed to enriching the community and spreading holiday cheer.

To kick off the evening, guests are encouraged to arrive early at 6:00 p.m. for a variety of heartwarming holiday activities. There will be fun GRINCH themed crafts hosted by Holiday Inn Express - Marysville and photos with The Grinch-a perfect way to immerse yourselves in the magic of the season before settling in for the feature film event.

The beloved live-action adaptation of Dr. Seuss' classic tale, HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS, follows the unforgettable journey of the green and famously grumpy Grinch, portrayed by Jim Carrey. Determined to put an end to the Whos' Christmas joy, the Grinch-accompanied by his loyal dog, Max-sneaks into Whoville to steal every trace of the holiday. However, his mischievous mission takes an unexpected turn when he meets the kind-hearted Cindy Lou Who, played by Taylor Momsen, whose compassion begins to soften his cold outlook. Directed by Ron Howard, the film also stars Jeffrey Tambor, Bill Irwin, Christine Baranski, and Jeremy Howard.

The Avalon Theatre is partnering with the Friends of the Marysville Public Library, a volunteer-driven, tax-exempt organization dedicated to supporting and enhancing beloved library programs. Donations to the Friends are invested in an endowment fund whose earnings ensure these programs thrive for generations. Your contribution truly becomes a gift that keeps on giving. To make a secure donation through PayPal, please visit: https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/K8CX4J5LC3DA4

This festive movie night will take place at The Avalon Theatre, located at 121 S. Main St. in Marysville, Ohio, with crafts and photos beginning at 6:00 p.m., followed by the screening at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $10.00, with an optional Dessert & Show add-on available and they can be purchased at theavalontheatre.org or at The Avalon Theatre box office.

