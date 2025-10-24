 tracker
Photos: First look at The Alcove Dinner Theatre and Bruce Jacklin & Company’s WAIT UNTIL DARK

Wait Until Dark will run from Oct. 24 - Nov. 22, 2025

By: Oct. 24, 2025
Step into 1944 Greenwich Village, where danger lurks in the shadows and survival means waiting until dark. This edge-of-your-seat story follows Susan Hendrix, a blind yet determined woman who finds herself caught in a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse when con men invade her home. With danger closing in, Susan soon discovers that what seems like her greatest weakness may, in fact, be her only strength. In the suspense-filled final moments, darkness itself becomes a character, pulling you into a chilling conclusion you won’t soon forget.

Written by Frederick Knott, Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher,  Director - Samantha Turner, Stage Manager - Hannah Marshall,  The Cast: Sgt. Carlino - Mason Mickley, Harry Roat Jr. - Bruce Jacklin,  Susan Hendrix - Kylie Stadler Hoam,  Sam Hendrix - Josh Callahan-Foley,  Mike Talman - Caleb Gibbs,  Gloria - Jillian Snow & Sadie Ryals.

Performances are Oct. 24 - Nov. 22, 2025, at The Alcove Dinner Theatre, 116 South Main  St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.alcoverestaurant.com/entertainment 

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

