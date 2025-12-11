McCoy Center To Present AN INCONCEIVABLE EVENING WITH CARY ELWES

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The McCoy Center for the Arts will host “The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes” on Saturday, February 28, 2026, at 8 pm.

Following a screening of the film, Cary Elwes—known to millions as Westley—will take part in a moderated discussion about his experience making the iconic fantasy adventure.

Tickets start at $40 and go on sale at 10 am Friday, December 12. Purchases may be made at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre, online, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

The evening invites audiences back into the world of Florin and Guilder, revisiting the film’s memorable mix of swordplay, narrow escapes, unforgettable characters, and true love.

Elwes will share stories from his career, which includes roles in Seinfeld, Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Saw, Twister, Stranger Things, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Operation Fortune, and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning. His upcoming projects include Gus Van Sant’s Dead Man’s Wire, the series M.I.A., and a pilot titled Very Young Frankenstein with Taika Waititi and Mel Brooks.

Columbus Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. 42ND STREET (Gahanna Lincoln Summer) 15.7% of votes 2. THE LITTLE MERMAID (Sunbury Performing Arts) 13.6% of votes 3. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (Weathervane Playhouse) 10.9% of votes Vote Now!