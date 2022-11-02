Photos: First look at Ohio University Lancaster Theatre Department's [TITLE OF SHOW]
[title of show] will run from Nov 3 - 6, 2022
Jeff and Hunter, two struggling writers, hear about a new musical theatre festival. However, the deadline for submissions is a mere three weeks away. With nothing to lose, the pair decides to try to create something new with the help of their friends. Nominee for a 2009 Tony Award and Best Book of a Musical. "[title of show] is, above all, a love letter to the musical theatre -- a uniquely American art form -- and to the joy of collaboration."
Music and Lyrics by Jeff Bowen, Book by Hunter Bell. Producer, Musical Director - A. Victor Jones, Vocal Music Director - A Victor Jones, Additional staging and blocking - Abby Reeves, Lighting Designer - Dale Harris, Set Design - Ethan Mauger, Stage Manager - Emily Bartholic, Lighting and Sound Boards - Emma Clement and Eliojah Boggs. Cast: Jeff, a composer/lyricist - Ethan Mauger, Hunter, a book writer - Hunter Allen, Susan, their actor friend - Emily Bartholic, Heidi, their actor friend - Abby Reeves, Larry, their pianist - A Victor Jones.
Performances are Nov. 3 - 7, 2022 at the Wagner Theatre | Brasee Hall, Ohio University Lancaster, 1570 Granville Pike Lancaster, OH 43130. For tickets or more information, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207050®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcommerce.cashnet.com%2Foul-theatre?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 Adult language and themes.
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
Photos: New Albany Middle School Theatre's NEWSIES JR.
October 27, 2022
Inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City. Charismatic Newsie, Jack Kelly rallies newsies from across New York City to strike against the powerful newspaper publisher, Joseph Pulitzer when he raises the price of newspapers at the newsies' expense. Together the newsies learn that they are stronger united and fight for what's right. Newsies Jr. is a fun show for the entire family and features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.
Photos: First look at Bruce Jacklin & Company's MISERY
October 27, 2022
Successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon is rescued from a car crash by his 'Number One Fan,' Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads the manuscript to his newest novel and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new 'Misery' novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. By William Goldman based on the novel by Stephen King, Directed by Ben Viccellio, the Cast includes: Maureen Browning, Bruce Jacklin & Steve Jefferson. Performances are Oct. 21 - Nov. 12 , 2022, at The Alcove Dinner Theatre, 116 South Main St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.alcoverestaurant.com/dinner-theatre.html#/
Photos: First look at Curtain Players' ELEEMOSYNARY
October 20, 2022
In this dramatic work by Lee Blessing, three generations of highly intelligent and freethinking women attempt to reconcile years of family dysfunction. Dorothea was a repressed housewife and mother of three sons and a daughter, Artemis (Artie), whom she favored. She discovered that being an eccentric suited her perfectly and spent a lifetime thrusting her wild ideas and beliefs onto an unappreciative and doubting Artemis. Artemis ran away from Dorothea as soon as she could and kept on the move until she married and had a daughter of her own. She named her Barbara, but Dorothea renamed the child Echo and began to teach her everything from Ancient Greek to calculus. What Echo loves most is words and spelling. The title of the show comes from the winning word that Echo spelled correctly at the National Spelling Bee. The play jumps backward and forward in time. As one character relives a memory, the other two play themselves as they were during that time. In one memory, Echo portrays herself as a three-month-old. At the beginning of the play, Dorothea has suffered a stroke and is bedridden and catatonic for several scenes. Throughout the play, however, she takes part in her memories and then transitions back to the present, trapped in her minimally responsive body. The director and actors in Eleemosynary have the challenge of making these memory scenes feel authentic with smooth transitions and blocking. Written by Lee Blessing. Directed by Aynn Titchenal, Stage Manager Kathy Hyland. the Cast includes: Sarah Bender (Echo), Mony Carpenter (Dorthea), & Shelly Riggs (Artie) Performances run Oct 21 - Nov 6, 2022 at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org
Photos: First Look at Out of the Box Community Theatre's ANOTHER DUMB GHOST STORY
October 15, 2022
Struggling with recent changes in her life, Mary has come to the end of her rope and finds herself at the Sanderson Inn, where she finds that haunting can go both ways. This lighthearted comedy was written by our fondly remembered friend and local playwright, Jack Petersen, who worked with OOTBCT many times.