Photos: First look at Ohio University Lancaster Theatre Department's [TITLE OF SHOW]

Jeff and Hunter, two struggling writers, hear about a new musical theatre festival. However, the deadline for submissions is a mere three weeks away. With nothing to lose, the pair decides to try to create something new with the help of their friends. Nominee for a 2009 Tony Award and Best Book of a Musical. "[title of show] is, above all, a love letter to the musical theatre -- a uniquely American art form -- and to the joy of collaboration."

Music and Lyrics by Jeff Bowen, Book by Hunter Bell. Producer, Musical Director - A. Victor Jones, Vocal Music Director - A Victor Jones, Additional staging and blocking - Abby Reeves, Lighting Designer - Dale Harris, Set Design - Ethan Mauger, Stage Manager - Emily Bartholic, Lighting and Sound Boards - Emma Clement and Eliojah Boggs. Cast: Jeff, a composer/lyricist - Ethan Mauger, Hunter, a book writer - Hunter Allen, Susan, their actor friend - Emily Bartholic, Heidi, their actor friend - Abby Reeves, Larry, their pianist - A Victor Jones.

Performances are Nov. 3 - 7, 2022 at the Wagner Theatre | Brasee Hall, Ohio University Lancaster, 1570 Granville Pike Lancaster, OH 43130. For tickets or more information, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207050®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcommerce.cashnet.com%2Foul-theatre?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 Adult language and themes.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer