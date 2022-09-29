Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First look at Dublin Jerome High School's ONE STOPLIGHT TOWN

One Stoplight Town will run from Sept 29 - Oct 1, 2022

Sep. 29, 2022  

Written by Tracy Wells. One Stoplight Town is a story about people from a town so small that you might drive through without taking a second look. But if you stopped for just a moment, you might see a young boy and girl fall in love, a cantankerous grocery store owner coping with change, a son returning home while a daughter thinks about leaving, a beauty queen and a drum major striking up a friendship, and a handyman taking it all in while he fixes what is broken. These stories and more are filled with fun characters, lots of humor, plenty of heart and the theme that change comes for us all, whether we are ready or not.

Performances run Sept 29 - Oct 1, 2022 at Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd, Dublin, OH 43016, For tickets call 614-718-8263 or visit: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/66884

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

From This Author - Jerri Shafer

Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyone’s picture. After her daughter was born, Jerri started scrapbooking and she became interested ... (read more about this author)


September 29, 2022

