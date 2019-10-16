Photo Coverage: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE TURKEY MEN

Set in 2016, the ghosts of two ex Civil War soldiers, Alex (the Yank) and Web (the Confederate), are still inhabiting the old, dilapidated farm house on their abandoned turkey farm in Central Ohio. These men have lived through much of gay history and have had wonderful adventures and a great romance. Their quasi-existence is interrupted by the sudden arrival of a man and woman dragging into their home a sixteen year old lesbian, entrusted to their care by her parents with the hope that they can "pray away the gay" and turn her into a 'happy heterosexual'. Should Alex and Web get involved even if it means their permanent disappearance after over 150 years? Of course the answer is yes. Based on true events and real people, The Turkey Men, is filled with humor, romance, and pathos.

Written by Douglas Whaley, Presenting Sponsors: Robin & Peter Hersha, Directed by David Allen Vargo. The Cast includes: James Harper as Webster Carter III, Ross Shirley as Alexander Small, Sofia Friend as Logan Hendricks, Lori Cannon as Bethany Frost, and Jonathan Putnam as Micah Janson.

Previews on October 16th & 17th, performances from Oct. 18th thru the 26th 2019 at the Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215. For tickets or more information, visit: http://evolutiontheatre.org/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





